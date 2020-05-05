COVID-19: NDLEA Kano returnee now Benue second case

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday announced a returnee from Kano State and officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Edward Manger as the second case of coronavirus.

The National Center for Disease Control had on Monday night announced the second case of coronavirus in Benue State.

Recall that Benue State recorded it’s index case about six weeks ago as confirmed by NCDC and announced by the state governor.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom who announced the second case at a news conference at government house Makurdi on Tuesday said that the victim returned from Kano into the state towards ending of April 2020 and was immediately traced by the state action committee on COVID-19 whereby his sample was taken to NCDC Abuja for a test.

According to the governor, when the test was conducted on the victim, he tested positive and had already been taken to the state isolation centre located at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

Ortom said that the committee had contacted his family members and also embarked on contact tracing of all those who might have had contact with him upon his arrival.

He noted that the essence of calling the name of the victim was not to ridicule his image but for the interest of all those who may have had close contact with him to be able to come out and have themselves checked for the dreaded disease early.

Ortom said, “It is unfortunate that I stand before you this morning to announce to you and Benue people that another case of COVID-19 has come to the state. His name is Edward Manger. He is an indigene of Benue but worked with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Kano State Command.

“Manger came to Makurdi towards April ending and was immediately traced, quarantined and his sample taken to Abuja for a test but when the result came out, he tested positive.

ALSO READ: Tackling child labour in cassava farming through improved weed control

“It is fortunate that the victim is cooperating with the state and I want to assure that anybody with this kind of condition will not be neglected. Therefore I want to urge everyone who had come into the state to come forward and present themselves to the committee for necessary action in their best interest.

“There is nothing wrong having you tested, even myself as governor, I have tested for the disease but it came out negative while other governors tested positive. COVID-19 has no medicine but the medicine for its cure, for now, is to stay at home, maintain social distancing.

The governor said that the state committee was already investigating the means the victim used to come to the state despite the lockdown across the nation.

He stated that he would meet with the COVID-19 committee members on Wednesday to review its activities and see whether there would be total lockdown in the state instead of the partial lockdown.

