The case of Peace Ufuoma

EVERY now and then, a story comes to our attention that speaks to the depravity of the times and the specific ways in which the average Nigerian is caught up in it. Such, evidently, is the curious case of 30-year-old Peace Ufuoma, who was sensationally advertised for sale on Facebook by Beirut-based Wael Jerro, for a princely sum of $1, 000. As proof of non-recognition of the basic humanity (hence unsaleability) of Ms. Ufuoma, Mr. Jerro’s Facebook advertisement of her sale could not be starker: “Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale. She’s 30 years old. She’s very active and very clean. Price: $1,000.”

Following social media outrage, the authorities, by all accounts, took prompt action. The move to liberate Ms. Ufuoma from her apparent captor was led by the Chairman of Nigerians in the Diaspora (NIDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa. Her interventions, including close coordination with the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon to put pressure on the Lebanese authorities, eventually yielded fruit, and by last week ,Ms. Ufuoma was already in the custody of the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon, while Mr. Jerro, having been arrested, was helping the Lebanese authorities in their investigation.

There are three heroes in this bizarre story. One is the Facebook user who, being literate in Arabic and who, upon reading the posting, quickly raised the alarm, which helped to bring the matter to the attention of the Nigerian authorities. Second, and not for the first time, is the redoubtable Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who quickly took up the matter with the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon, while keeping it alive on her Twitter page. In a landscape otherwise characterised by sophomoric (not to mention soporific) levels of governance, Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa’s dedication to excellence is a blast of fresh air. Third is the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon, under the leadership of Ambassador Goni Modu Zanna Bura. We salute the ambassador and his staff for moving quickly to secure the release of Ms. Ufuoma. We also commend the Oyo State government for its prompt response to the case and willingness to collaborate with the Federal Government and ensure that Ms. Ufuoma returns to the state as soon as possible.

That said, questions persist. How did Ms. Ufuoma end up in captivity, and on the cusp of being sold as mere property, in faraway Lebanon? How big is the problem we are dealing with here? Put differently, how common is the practice of selling young women in Lebanon? We ask this because we surmise that, for Mr. Jerro to have so blatantly displayed his “merchandise,” there must be an existing market. In his posting, Mr. Jerro assured potential buyers that Ms. Ufuoma was “very active” and “very clean”? In what way? Could Mr. Jerro be a pimp merely arranging to sell on a client for money?

We hope that the Nigerian authorities, both at home and in Lebanon,conduct a thorough investigation to unravel these and other salient questions. In doing so, the authorities must also pause to reflect on why many young Nigerian men and women would rather take their chances, dehumanization and all, in foreign lands, rather than stay at home. In other words, what broader moral about youth deracination in contemporary Nigeria can be extracted from the case of Peace Ufuoma, and why is it that, today, the life of the average Nigerian is not worth a pittance?

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Clarence Peters Invited For Questioning Over Dancer, Kodak’s Death

Popular video director, Clarence Peters, Tribune Online gathered, has been invited for questioning by the Lagos State Police Command, over the death of dancer, Love Divine, popularly known as Kodak, who was electrocuted in his studio. Kodak, who is a popular dancer within the Nigerian music scene, allegedly died of… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Death And Dying Emirs

DYING is nothing; choosing the right time to die, if we can, means a whole lot. This coronavirus season is a very wrong time to go – undisturbed. You die now, you leave importunate questions blowing in the air. The Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State died on Sunday morning. Was he a victim of COVID-19, the current… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Kano Mass Deaths

AMID the ongoing efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country, a strange cloud has enveloped Kano State. In the last three weeks, the state has witnessed massive deaths of people in very controversial circumstances. The deaths first became public knowledge following the release of a video clip… Read full story

JAMB Remits N3.5 Billion To FG For 2020

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made an interim remittance of N3.5 billion to the Federal Government consolidated account for 2020. This is in addition to more than N3.5 billion paid to candidates as reduction of cost of ePIN as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari… Read full story

CBN, Bankers’ Committee Suspend Lay-Offs In Banks

A special meeting of the Bankers’ Committee was convened on Saturday, to further review the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian banking industry a statement from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disclosed on Sunday… Read full story

Court Shuts Church Indefinitely In Abuja Over Lockdown Violation, As Pastor, Others Evade Arrest

A mobile court sitting in Jabi, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Sunday, ordered for an indefinite closure of The Shekinah Glory Church, located opposite the popular Citec Estate, Jabi, for violating lockdown… Read full story

COVID-19: 50 Almajiris From Kano Brought To Kaduna Tested Positive ― El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that 15 more almajiris that were brought from Kano to Kaduna have tested positive for COVID-19. This was even as he confirmed that the number of almajiris tested… Read full story

Remdesivir: What The NAFDAC DG Said

In a report entitled “COVID-19: We are not likely to use Ebola drug for patients — NAFDAC” published in the Sunday Tribune edition, we quoted the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, as saying that remdesivir, the drug approved by… Read full story

Abducted Twins Of Oyo Cleric, Akeugbagold, Released After £100,000 Ransom Negotiation

After eight days of dwelling in the bush with their abductors, the twins of former Chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim wing), Taofeek Akeugbagold were released at about 5.30 am on Sunday. The twins were picked near the bush at around Mufutau Laninhun College of Education area on the Lagos-Ibadan… Read full story

Leading With Presence — 2

COVID-19 has changed the world and the way we do things. The changes it has brought upon humanity will be our new norm for some time to come. It is as if it was what the world needed to remind us that the only constant thing about life is change. Social distancing means we make less physical contacts… Read full story

Things That Won’t Change Post COVID-19 (Part 3)

This is the third piece I am penning on this life-changing subject that has started helping a lot of people in Nigeria and beyond. So far, I have written on three non-negotiable values that will not change post COVID-19: vision, loyalty and confidentiality. The fourth value I am writing on is that of assiduousness and… Read full story

Reflections On The Post-Coronavirus International Economic Order

THE novel coronavirus pandemic has been the biggest global economic shock since the 1929 Wall Street Crash. In fact, its ramifications might be even bigger, given that, unlike the 1929 crash, our world is today an integrated global marketplace… Read full story