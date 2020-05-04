Osun discharges two children, six others after testing negative for coronavirus

Osun State government on Monday night announced the recovery and discharge of eight coronavirus patients including two children from its isolation centre.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, in Osogbo, the state capital.

He disclosed that the state had not recorded any new case in the last 24 hours but is awaiting test result of one sample sent to the NCDC accredited Testing Centre, African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede.

According to Isamotu, “with the recovery and discharge of eight persons today, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has dropped from 10 to two.

“Today, we discharged eight patients who have tested negative twice for coronavirus from our isolation centre, comprising three males and five females including two children of ages two and five.

“I am happy to let you know that no new case has been recorded in the state in the last 24 hours, though we await a test result of a sample from the NCDC accredited Testing Centre; African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede.”