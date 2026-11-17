“How would you like to have African assistant district officer?” A Whiteman asked a northern emir.

The emir stopped abruptly, looked at the speaker and wondered if the question was a joke.

The seriousness displayed by the speaker was troubling for the northern traditional ruler. His interrogator was not joking. The realisation hit the emir, badly. His countenance changed. He looked at the speaker and responded: “Maybe our own people; that would be alright.”

The emir had not finished. He added, with all sense of commitment: “But not those SOUTHERNERS; I WILL DIE!” Emphasis mine, please.

The conversation above happened sometime in 1956. I gleaned it from the political compendium, Just Before Dawn, put together by one of the brightest minds that ever traversed this planet, the late professor Kole Omotoso (Pg.197).

Sir Bryan Sherwood-Smith, the last colonial Governor of the Northern Region of Nigeria, was on an inspection tour of a new school building with Alhaji Muhammadu Tukur, the Emir of Yauri, in the present Kebbi State, when he raised the possibility of a black Assistant District Officer (ADO) in the Northern District of Yauri.

Emir Tukur, who reigned from 1955-1981, stated plainly that the would-be ADO must be a northerner! He would rather die than have a southerner as ADO in his district!

Let us get our history right. The Northern and Southern Protectorates were amalgamated in 1914. Forty-two years after what a social critic and former teacher at the then College of Education, Ikere Ekiti, Comrade Olu Ayeni, described as “a bundle of incompatibles and coalitions of irreconcilables,” a prominent northern emir would rather die than have a southerner become his ‘Black Whiteman.’

Emir Tukur was not bothered that the number of educated northerners in 1956 compared to their counterparts down South was like measuring the kilometres between the South and North Poles. For the purpose of education, please note that if you travel from the South Pole to the North Pole, you would have covered approximately half the Earth’s circumference! The margin was that wide. However, all Tukur wanted was that no Southerner, no matter how educated, should be his ADO! Even in the year 2026, the functional literacy level in Sokoto and Kebbi axis is put at 14 percent for children educated up to primary five, while Lagos, for instance, has 89 percent.

Reports from the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Funds, now United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), and the Federal Government, indicate that the North holds the trophy for the lowest literacy statistics with Yobe State having “the lowest literacy rate at roughly 7.23%, followed by Katsina State at 10.36%, and Zamfara State at 19.16%. Other northern states like Bauchi (37%), Jigawa (38.3%), and Niger (43.2%) also fall well below national averages.” One can therefore imagine the situation then in 1956.

Emir Tukur appeared to have spoken for the entire North in 1956 because three years later, another Northern emirate demonstrated that a Southerner would not be acceptable in the North as the leader of the country.

Again, I will allow Omotoso to give the account of the incident:

“Returning from the campaign in the North, Awolowo called on the governor-general (Sir James Robertson). The two men went up the wide stairs to the little study to sit down.”

“How did it go?” the governor-general wanted to know.

“Very exciting, the turn-out to welcome us, the enthusiasm of the people. But I must say these NPC (Northern People’s Congress) people played some dirty tricks on us,” Awolowo spoke earnestly, leaning forward towards the governor-general as he spoke.

“We were campaigning in Bida. The crowd must have been in thousands. Which obviously did not please our friends from the NPC? What did we see next? One hundred herd of cattle coming from opposite directions and being driven into the campaign crowd!”

The account continues: “The governor-general laughed and Awolowo frowned wondering why the governor-general would laugh at such a dirty trick. He picked up the glass of water which had been placed in a silver tray on the side table by his right and had a sip before going on. The governor-general had noticed the look on Awolowo’s face and so he cut off his laughter.

“I’m sorry Obafemi; it sounds funny from this distance.”

“It might sound funny now, but we were not amused at all. Imagine a situation in which members of the conservative party went and switched off the radio station so that the members of the labour party would not get a good hearing!”

“Well, this is Nigeria, not England…”

“I see”, mused Awolowo….” (Pgs. 202-203).

We are in the year 2026; exactly 70 years after Alhaji Muhammadu Tukur, the Emir of Yauri chose death instead of Southern ADO. And 67 years after cows were herded into Awolowo’s campaign rally. Nothing has changed. Tukur’s offspring are up in arms today against a Southern President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They are not just shouting Tinubu bamayi (Tinubu, we don’t want you). They are doing so with stones and other dangerous weapons!

There is no problem with anyone having his or her political preferences. It also does not matter whether we are northerners or southerners; Nigerians of suffrage age have the right to choose who should be their leaders from the ward councillors to the Presidency.

But what is happening now is a clear dangerous signal that ethnicity still determines our political choices! Unfortunately, President Tinubu amplified the ethnic consideration with his political slogan of Èmilókàn (it is my turn) in 2023!

Again, no section of the nation appears to have been free from the malady. The Nzogbu-nzogbu orchestra of the South-East, with their rabid Obidient mentality, are in the league. This is just as the sáal’áàáké (axe-him-to-death) gang of Lagos and their tiwantiwa (our-own-is-our-own) solidarity, are also not helping matters. In all, the nation appears to be on its last leg in the relay race to the precipice!

However, the bamayi noise from the North is the most disturbing. The last two weeks have not been too palatable. Videos of the various attacks on the presidential campaign convoys of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the physical destruction of the party’s communication collateral up North are as disturbing as they are traumatising. Nothing is funny anymore.

One would not have been disturbed if the street urchins over there had limited their attack to the response of ‘Atiku’ each time an APC campaigner shouts the party’s slogan or the ‘Obi, Obi Obi’ melody as response to any mention of Tinubu. Those are funny and very entertaining. And much more, they are more civilised and decent ways of showing a people’s disapproval of the abysmal performances of the ruling party.

But to resort to pelting the President’s convoy, as it happened in Abuja last Friday after the Friday Jumat, or the way the APC presidential campaign vehicles were attacked and vandalised in Kebbi and other states in the North, are dangerous signals. This is not about President Tinubu and his lacklustre outings in the Presidency, but more about the corporate existence of Nigeria as ‘one and indivisible entity.’

A situation where a sitting President from the South cannot drink water and put the cup down up North is bad enough. Such a situation lays the foundation of a future retaliatory measure. This should not be happening 66 years after independence, 54 years after we wasted over two million Nigerians in a needless civil war waged to ‘keep Nigeria one’ and 112 years after the North and the South were brought together in an unholy matrimony called amalgamation!

Granted, nobody in his right senses, except those who are part of the rots going on in the system, will give the present administration a thumbs up. Even those government parasites, cankerworms and caterpillars, are also victims – at least victims of freedom of movement among their people – the hunger in the land is self-evident; the poverty too obvious, and the deprivation too agonizing for the common man! Even, what my people call oyún inú àti àsé ìdí (developing foetus and imminent menstrual cycle) can feel the heat! Nobody is spared; nobody is pampered by the economic woes that the government dishes out daily.

Even at that, and heavens know I hate to make this excuse; the rain did not just start to beat us today. The nation’s economy did not start its downward movement three and half years ago. This anger ought to have started with the administration of the North’s Mai Gaskiya, the President-do-nothing, Muhammadu Buhari, who ruled and ruined whatever is left of the nation’s fortunes for good eight years! This is where my worry lies.

The northern youths and their bamayi war cry were not dead; neither were they deaf and dumb, when the late General Buhari ruled from 2015 to 2023. When it was crystal clear that the Buhari administration was a monumental failure before the middle of its first term, when the Katsina-born General started his second term campaign in 2019, nobody attacked his convoy anywhere in the country! So, why now?

I asked the above question because what is happening to President Tinubu up North as he moves about seeking a second term is akin to what happened to late Avatar, Chief Obafemi Awolowo in 1959, as he took his campaign to Bida, present-day Niger State.

The Awolowo and the one-hundred-herd-of-cattle-encounter happened during the campaign for the December 12, 1959, general elections. Sixty-seven years after the North guided their cows into the campaign rally of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the children of anger from the same North are today throwing stones at the campaign convoy of President Tinubu, another Yoruba presidential candidate; destroying his campaign collaterals; tearing apart his posters and setting ablaze every symbol of his identity as candidate!

My fear is premised on what became of the First Republic! I am worried because the pattern today is similar to what happened then before the Republic collapsed! It is also worrisome that in this present electioneering, we are seeing more of what divides Nigeria than what unites it! It is not just disturbing but equally sad, that in 2026, 66 years after independence, our politicians and their supporters are still operating with the mentality one thought was the exclusive preserve of the antediluvians! Still crude, still unrefined; so sad!

Sir Robertson intoned, after Awolowo told him of the Bida encounter that “well, this is Nigeria, not England….” What the British colonial Governor-General was saying then was that, in the Nigeria of 1959, no decency, no civility and no decorum was expected of our politics and politicking. How correct was he? How do we reconcile that 67 years later, we have fallen deeper in political shenanigans of throwing stones at a sitting President on a campaign tour?

Unfortunately, the Lagos street urchins, who are Tinubu’s dyed-in-the wool supporters, are not acting better! Just last week, the Lagos sáal’áàáké gang stormed the town hall meeting of the African Democratic Congress (NDC), attacking the party members and loyalists who gathered to strategise on how to pursue the 2027 general elections.

As recently as March this year, the loquacious self-styled Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho, threatened that no opposition politician would be allowed to campaign in the entire Yorubaland because President Tinubu, a Yoruba man is contesting! Months after issuing the threat, the Tinubu administration did nothing. Igboho is on the streets, moving about as if he is the Oduduwa, the great forebear of the Yoruba Race!

The same goes for the septuagenarian Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi of Osun East Senatorial District, who, in August this year, during the Osun State gubernatorial election, asked his supporters to kill any Accord party member they saw at any voting centre. Today, Fadahunsi, rather than being with the authorities, answering questions on the threat, is the APC flag bearer for the same Osun East senatorial District!

The only ugly-beautiful difference here is that safe for the isolated case of the attack on the NDC in Lagos, the political firmament down South has been largely open to all political parties. The sky down South, like the elders are wont to say, is large enough for all birds to fly without entangling feathers!

At this stage, the leaders and elders of the North must call their children to order. There are better ways to express the anger over our present common condition. It is also wrong for anyone to think that only one section of the country feels the pains of the economic ruins this administration has brought to bear. It is pathetic to think that the bamayi boys of the North were alive, hale and hearty, when their god, Buhari, brought this nation to its knees without a whimper from them.

Tinubu is the President today. He will not be there forever. The Presidency cannot be subjected to the type of physical attacks we are witnessing today just because of the man occupying the office. What happens if a President of Northern extraction is stoned with rotten tomatoes in Abeokuta and maggots-infested udara seeds in Agabana in the future? What happens if the Lagos sáal’áàáké gangs mobilise other South-West states to attack Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi/Kwankwaso convoys as they move across Yorubaland?

What if the 2.5 million votes’ exponents of Edo State link up with other egbewejas (hoodlums) of the Niger Delta and make the zone uncomfortable for other candidates and their parties!? Again, who can predict the end should the Nzogbu-nzogbu orchestra of the South-East join the fray, and insist that only Obi would have a peaceful campaign in the region? Is violence a prerogative of a single region?

The North and its owners have the onerous task of teaching their children that it is better to determine the fate of the country in January 2027 with their voter’s cards rather than with stones and cudgels! Let everyone who is angry and desires to change the present administration do so through their ballot papers.

The Northern youths shown in the various videos of the attacks are behaving like the proverbial mad man who, after igniting fire on a particular spot, stands on the spot and tells whoever cares to listen that he is not responsible for the inferno raging afar off and destroying lives and property! The fire from the North must not be allowed to develop into a conflagration that no combustion combat officer would be able to contain!

Truth be told, what is happening in the North now is sending a strong signal that the North is only comfortable and will accommodate only a failed Northern President the way it went dumb during Buhari! The trend is, no doubt, dangerous and unacceptable! Those up North who don’t share that sentiment should step in and rein in the children of anger from across the Niger! Let it not get to a point where my people will say: let the dog and the red monkey (Ìjímèrè)) be let loose. Such a duel is never palatable!