Police intercept, return 42 Zamfara travellers who hid in truck in Lagos

Forty two passengers who were allegedly trying to move from Zamfara State into Lagos State through a food truck were on Monday intercepted by the police and sent back to their state.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Bala Elkana, confirmed the development to the Tribune Online and warned other people who may want to do similar things not to try it.

Tribune Online gathered that the Zamfara passengers were all hidden behind bags of foodstuffs in a truck when the police stopped the vehicle for inspection.

A police source at the state police headquarters, while speaking with the Tribune Online under the condition of anonymity said “they were hidden in such a way that it would be difficult for security operatives to detect them.

He added that “the driver must have beaten all security checks in all the states on the road with the way those people, were carefully and properly tucked in the truck.”

He also said “they were already at the Berger end of the road and were almost on their way into the state when one of the policemen climbed on the truck and saw someone.

“It was that policeman who suspected that there might still be more people in the truck and he quickly alerted his colleagues and when the truck was properly searched, there were 42 of them inside it. ”

The police source also said that “instead of arresting them, they were sent back to where they were coming from with a stern warning not to come to Lagos again.”

A senior police officer in the state who also confirmed the incident said “we would have arrested them but that will involve a lot of processes and the best thing is just to send them back.

“Before they can be arrested, they will need to be quarantined, tested and isolated from other suspects in the state and this is a time we are decongesting our cells.”

Elkana said “we intercepted 42 travellers from Zamfara who were trying to hide in a foodstuff truck into the state around Berger and we quickly sent them back.”

The police image-maker added that “our men have been put on alert in different parts of the state to stop trucks from bringing people into the state.”