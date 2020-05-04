14 medical staff test positive for COVID-19 in Katsina

The Katsina State government has confirmed that 14 medical practitioners are among the 35 new patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state made the confirmation while briefing pressmen on Monday on the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

He remarked that the medical staff contracted the virus unwittingly while attending to patients who were carriers of COVID-19.

According to him, ” 37 positive cases, plus 40 will gives you 77 cases, even though out the figure, two were duplicated. So far, we have 75 cases; six were discharged from the isolation centres while five are dead.

“Four of them actually died before their samples were taken and it was discovered they were positive, while one died in isolation centre.”

The governor further explained that among the 14 medical staff who tested positive, four were from the private hospitals.

He urged NCDC to Intensify efforts in establishing a testing centre in the state so as to reduce the risks faced by medical practitioners.