…fixes interest rate of 9.75 per cent

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced that eligible Nigerians can obtain housing loans of up to ₦100m at a fixed interest rate of 9.75 per cent, with repayment spread over a maximum of 20 years, under the Federal Government’s housing finance programme.

Tinubu disclosed the initiative in a statement on his verified X handle on Tuesday, saying the scheme was designed to make homeownership more accessible and reduce the financial burden of renting on Nigerian households.

The mortgage facility, provided through the ₦1tn MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF), requires beneficiaries to make an initial contribution of 10 per cent of the property’s value.

Explaining how the facility works, the President said someone purchasing a ₦10m property would be required to pay an initial deposit of ₦1m, while the remaining amount could be repaid at approximately ₦85,400 monthly over 20 years.

He added that more than 2,300 Nigerians in 27 states had so far benefited from ₦160bn in mortgage financing through MREIF.

“Imagine paying house rent for 25 years. Your children have grown up, you are approaching retirement, and you are still worried about the next rent increase. This is the reality for many hardworking Nigerians,” he said.

The President said his administration had prioritised affordable housing finance since introducing its economic reforms in 2023, resulting in the establishment of the ₦1tn MREIF.

Beyond the MREIF mortgage scheme, Tinubu announced additional financing options through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), which has been strengthened to offer eligible Nigerians loans of up to ₦50m at an interest rate of six per cent.

The FMBN facility allows beneficiaries to repay their loans over a maximum period of 30 years.

The President also outlined provisions for contributors to the Contributory Pension Scheme, who can access up to 25 per cent of their retirement savings to meet the initial deposit required for a mortgage.

Married applicants, he added, can apply jointly with their spouses to improve their eligibility for higher mortgage amounts.

For Nigerians unable to meet the requirements for conventional mortgage financing, Tinubu said the Family Homes Fund was providing an alternative through affordable housing projects targeted at vulnerable and underserved households.

“For Nigerians who cannot afford a mortgage, Family Homes Fund supports the delivery of affordable housing, with more than 53 social homes delivered for vulnerable and underserved households,” he said.

He further disclosed that the Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme was targeting the construction of 77,400 affordable homes nationwide.

As part of the programme’s interventions, the Federal Government has provided 100 free houses to widows in Kaduna and another 50 to the wives of fallen heroes in Ibadan.

Tinubu also revealed that more than 15,000 housing units were currently under construction across the country under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme.

Addressing concerns about access to the housing schemes, the President assured Nigerians that political affiliation or personal connections to government officials would not determine who benefits.

“You should not need to know a minister, a governor or anybody in the Presidential Villa to apply and benefit from these opportunities.

“These programmes are for Nigerians who meet the requirements, wherever they live and whatever their beliefs,” he said.

Tinubu said one of the most rewarding aspects of his administration’s housing interventions was seeing working Nigerians acquire properties and secure a stable future for their families.

“That, too, is what my economic reforms are about. From Reforms to Opportunities,” he added.

The MREIF is a Federal Government-backed housing finance initiative established to provide long-term mortgage funding through participating financial institutions.

Its mortgage facility offers fixed-interest financing at 9.75 per cent, requires a minimum equity contribution of 10 per cent and allows repayment over a period of up to 20 years.

Meanwhile, the FMBN’s National Housing Fund mortgage scheme provides eligible contributors with financing to purchase, construct, improve or renovate residential properties.

Applications for the National Housing Fund mortgage facility are submitted through accredited mortgage institutions.