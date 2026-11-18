Nigeria’s two central labour organisations, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), have resolved their differences and agreed to rebuild their relationship to strengthen the collective struggle for workers’ rights, pensioners’ welfare and economic justice.

The two labour centres, which announced the resolution of their disagreement at a joint press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, said the intervention of six former presidents of the organisations had successfully brokered peace and restored mutual understanding between their leaderships.

In a joint statement signed by the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and the President-General of the TUC, Comrade Engr. Festus Osifo, the organisations described the disagreement as a family misunderstanding that had unfortunately played out in the public domain.

They, however, declared that the misunderstanding had been amicably resolved through the intervention of former leaders who worked tirelessly to restore unity and cooperation between the two organisations.

The labour centres said the reconciliation was necessary to prevent their differences from weakening the collective strength of Nigerian workers at a time when the working class was confronted with enormous economic and welfare challenges.

They stated: “The unity of the Nigerian working class is far greater than any disagreement between its leadership. Our common struggle, shared history and collective responsibility to defend workers’ rights must never be sacrificed on the altar of misunderstanding or institutional differences.”

Consequently, both organisations pledged to work together in an atmosphere of mutual respect, trust and cooperation in defending the interests of Nigerian workers, pensioners and other vulnerable members of society.

They stressed that the current challenges confronting workers made unity imperative, warning against divisions, unnecessary rivalry and distractions capable of undermining the labour movement’s capacity to defend its constituency.

“Both Centres reaffirm that the welfare, dignity and material well-being of their respective members remain non-negotiable. However, we strongly emphasise that the strength of the labour movement lies in solidarity, collective action and the recognition that our struggles are interconnected,” the statement added.

The two labour centres further vowed not to allow their differences to create opportunities for forces opposed to workers’ interests to weaken the movement or reverse the gains secured through decades of collective struggles.

“Our responsibility is to confront the forces of exploitation, defend decent work, demand economic justice and resist every policy that impoverishes workers and pensioners,” they declared.

To ensure that the reconciliation produces lasting results, the NLC and TUC disclosed that they had agreed to institute measures to strengthen mutual respect, promote harmonious working relations and establish clear and effective mechanisms for resolving future disagreements.

The measures, according to the organisations, are also intended to prevent a recurrence of the misunderstanding that recently strained relations between the two labour centres.

They expressed appreciation to former NLC and TUC presidents whose intervention made the reconciliation possible, naming Comrades Hassan Sunmonu, OON; Dr Peace Obiajulu; Peter Esele; Ayuba Wabba, mni; Bobboi Bala Kaigama; and Quadri Olaleye.

The statement, signed on behalf of the former presidents by Comrade Sunmonu, described their intervention as a demonstration of the enduring values, shared sacrifices and collective commitment upon which the labour movement was built.

The NLC and TUC also called on their affiliates, state councils, industrial unions, workers and pensioners across the country to remain united and committed to the collective struggle, insisting that the disagreement should not diminish workers’ confidence in their organisations.

Reaffirming their commitment to the defence of workers’ interests, the two labour centres declared: “The NLC and TUC are united in purpose, resolute in commitment and unwavering in the struggle for social and economic justice.”

They concluded with the rallying declarations: “Our unity is our strength! Our solidarity is our weapon! The struggle for workers’ rights continues!”