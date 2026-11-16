The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has accused the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) of selling its land to individuals and corporate organisations, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The FCTA said the university allocated 100 hectares of land to the EFCC without recourse to the Administration, despite the land being part of the allocation made to it by the government.

The accusation was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, in response to Monday’s protest by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the university.

The JAC, comprising the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Students’ Union Government (SUG) and the alumni association, had protested the reduction of the university’s land from 11,824.04 hectares to 4,685 hectares.

The FCTA described the protest as misplaced, saying the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, only acted on an approval granted by the previous administration.

Olayinka said the Minister only acted on the 2016 recommendation of a Joint Committee of FCTA and UniAbuja on Land and Sundry Issues.

He said the committee was inaugurated on November 10, 2016, by the then FCT Minister to look into the UniAbuja land size, encroachment by indigenous settlers, encroachment on the Gwagwalada Mini Campus land by illegal developers and issuance of titles for the two campuses of the university.

According to him, five of the 12 members of the committee were from UniAbuja. They were Prof Otaki Alanana, Prof A. Mallam, Mohamed Kassim, A.E. Ripite and Sadiq O. Shuaibu.

“The committee recommended amongst others that the land area of over 11,000 hectares of the main campus was far beyond the recommended size by the National University Commission (NUC), and that the recommended size of 100 hectares by the NUC be given to the university,” the statement said.

It added that the report of the committee was approved by the immediate past FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, and going by the committee’s recommendation, only 100 hectares of land ought to be given to UniAbuja.

“However, instead of the 100 hectares recommended by the committee and approved by the immediate past Minister, Wike approved the allocation of 4,519.80 hectares to the university, which should accommodate over 80,000 buildings at 500 square meters per plot,” Olayinka said.

He challenged the protesters to tell Nigerians which universities in the world sit on over 11,000 hectares of land and what expansion UniAbuja had done in its 38 years of existence for which it would now require 11,824.04 hectares.

“Questions to ask the protesters, particularly the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Students’ Union Government (SUG) and the university’s alumni association are; were they unaware that the university had representatives in the committee that recommended the reduction of the UNIABUJA land to 100 hectares in line with the NUC recommendation?” he queried.

“Where in the civilised world is a university built on over 11,000 hectares of land, on which over 220,000 houses can be built at 500 square meters per plot?” he asked.

Olayinka further questioned the interest of the unions in the land matter.

“If the government that owns a university chooses to reduce the size of its land on which no structure has been built in the school’s 38 years of existence, what effect will that have on ASUU, SSANU and NASU? Will that affect the payment of their salaries? Will it affect the students in terms of their studies?” he asked.

“Therefore, ASUU, SSANU and NASU should be honest enough to tell Nigerians what their real interests are in a land matter between a university and the government from which it got the land allocation in the first place,” he said.