The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, has appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader following a review of the church’s succession arrangements after the discovery of a video in which its late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, named Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor.

The board also reaffirmed its November 16 resolution withdrawing recognition of Jimmy Odukoya as the church’s Senior Pastor, a position he assumed weeks after his father’s death in 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, the trustees said Okpaise would oversee the church’s leadership pending further consultations.

The latest development followed the discovery of a recording made in December 2021, in which the late founder outlined his preferred leadership arrangement in the event of his death or incapacitation.

In the footage, Odukoya identified Areogun as the person who should succeed him, while assigning his son, Jimmy, the roles of administrative assistant to the incoming pastor and head of the youth church.

“In case of my demise, which I don’t expect to happen soon, or a situation where I cannot write or talk, please, the next pastor of the church should be Kunle Areogun,” Odukoya said.

He added, “To be his immediate assistant, that is in terms of administration, is Jimmy Odukoya, who will be the head of the youth church.”

The founder further explained that the proposed arrangement was consistent with the church’s constitution, saying, “Everything remains the same and that’s laid out in the constitution.”

He said the recording was intended to clarify his wishes because proposed amendments to part of the church’s constitution had not been completed.

“We’re going to do that, but if for any reason I’m not able to see that through, this is what I do,” he said.

The trustees said the recording was made at Odukoya’s request by Jimmy and witnessed by his elder brother, Pastor John Odukoya. However, the board said it did not become aware of the footage until late December 2025.

According to the trustees, the video was not presented during deliberations over the church’s leadership transition in 2023. They also alleged that Jimmy had told the board that his father personally transferred the leadership mantle to him.

Jimmy, a Nollywood actor, was announced as Senior Pastor on September 17, 2023, with the announcement made by Okpaise during a church service. The board had said his election was unanimous.

His installation followed on September 30, 2023, with his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, appointed as associate senior pastor.

The discovery of the footage has brought renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding the church’s leadership transition and the succession instructions left by its founder.

The Fountain of Life Church was established in 1992 by Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya. Its headquarters is in Ilupeju, Lagos.