Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, has announced the immediate termination of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s recognition as its senior pastor, following a review of the church’s leadership succession process.

The decision was communicated by the church’s Board of Trustees in a statement issued on Tuesday, in which it said the review revealed discrepancies between the existing leadership arrangement and the succession directives reportedly left by the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

The board explained that it examined the church’s constitution alongside documented instructions from the founder, who died in 2023, to determine the appropriate leadership structure in line with his original succession plan.

According to the trustees, the exercise was undertaken to ensure that the transition of leadership complied with the church’s governing provisions and reflected the founder’s wishes.

The statement read, “Following a careful consideration of the relevant provisions of the Church’s Constitution and a review of the recorded instructions of our beloved Founder, the Board of Trustees has resolved to give effect to the succession arrangements which he made prior to his demise in 2023.”

On the strength of its findings, the board declared that Jimmy Odukoya would no longer occupy the senior pastor position, with the decision taking effect immediately.

“Consequently, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer recognised as the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church effective immediately,” it stated.

The trustees described the move as an institutional decision arising from their constitutional responsibilities, insisting that it was taken in the overall interest of the church.

They further maintained that the action was intended to preserve the integrity of the church’s leadership structure, uphold its constitution and ensure that the succession framework established by its founder was respected.

“It is an institutional decision taken in the discharge of the Board’s responsibilities and in the best interests of the Church,” the statement added.

However, the board did not provide details of the succession arrangement that informed the decision or identify who would take over the leadership of the church.