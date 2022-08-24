Civil service reforms: Lagos understudies Abuja’s model

THE Lagos State government has commended the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through its department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement (RCSI) for driving reforms and improving service delivery in the nation’s capital.

Executive Secretary and leader of the delegation from the Lagos State Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation, Mr. Abdulrahman Lekki, gave the commendation during a study visit to the FCTA to understudy reforms of the Administration.

According to Lekki, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu mandated his office to establish Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Departments in the state ministries, departments and agencies, as part of efforts to reposition the Lagos State civil service for effective service delivery.

Lekki said: “In the course of our research, we found out that in the federal civil service, there was a circular in 2014 that gave a directive for the establishment of RCSID in all ministries and it looked like what we had in mind.

“We did the research and submitted to the Governor Sanwo-Olu and told him it has been done in Abuja. So, we decided to visit Abuja for validation and other reforms in the MDAs.

“We visited some of these offices: Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, National Coordinator of Servicom, Bureau of Public Service Reforms and told them we wanted to visit an MDA where Reform Coordination and Service Improvement is being practiced.

“They told us that they have the best performing department of RCSI and that happens to be the FCTA, led by Dr. Jumai Ahmadu.”

In his response, FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola assured the Lagos team of the administration’s persistent commitment to collaborate with the state in the area of information and knowledge sharing, with a view to ensuring effective service delivery to Nigerians.

Speaking earlier, acting Director, Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu corroborated the Permanent Secretary, saying it was a privilege that Lagos State government was coming to learn from the FCTA.

He said that the FCTA had, before the directive for establishment of RCSIDs in MDAs, made series of efforts at improving service delivery; one of which is the FCT Call Centre, which was created in 2004.

Ahmadu appreciated the support of the management of the FCT administration to the department, noting that it could not have been possible without the support.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….





Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…