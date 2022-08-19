5 software applications you should master to be effective in the corporate world

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient. Having mastery over these software applications gives you an edge and makes you sought after by many organisations.

In order to help you run your business effectively or work efficiently at your workplace and make you top of your career, here are 5 software you should have mastery on.

1. Google Docs, Google Sheets and other Google software



Having mastery of Google Docs, Google Analytics, Google calendar, Google drive, Google cloud, Google forms, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google alerts, and other Google software not only helps you be on top of your game in the corporate world but it also makes you sought more by employers as these skills are in top demand in today’s business world.

Good knowledge of this software collection also improves your visibility on professional platforms such as LinkedIn. As a business owner, it enhances your efficiency and professionalism thus leading to greater productivity. Productivity is essential to long-term success in your career.

2. Microsoft Software

Good knowledge and mastery over some if not all Microsoft software used in the corporate world such as Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Outlook, OneDrive, Microsoft OneNote, Microsoft Publisher, Microsoft Access, and others will go a long way in achieving your daily goals.

Listing proficiency in Microsoft programs helps push your resume through applicant tracking systems and into human hands for review. Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office programs can also increase your earning potential.

Moreover, your mastery of this software will move your business forward and make you an invaluable part of your team, a better co-worker, and a leader in the workplace.

3. Presentation software