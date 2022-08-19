5 software applications you should master to be effective in the corporate world

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient. Having mastery over these software applications gives you an edge and makes you sought after by many organisations.
In order to help you run your business effectively or work efficiently at your workplace and make you top of your career, here are 5 software you should have mastery on.
1. Google Docs, Google Sheets and other Google software
Having mastery of Google Docs, Google Analytics, Google calendar, Google drive, Google cloud, Google forms, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google alerts, and other Google software not only helps you be on top of your game in the corporate world but it also makes you sought more by employers as these skills are in top demand in today’s business world.
Good knowledge of this software collection also improves your visibility on professional platforms such as LinkedIn. As a business owner, it enhances your efficiency and professionalism thus leading to greater productivity. Productivity is essential to long-term success in your career.
Looking to achieve productivity as a business owner, read Elon Musk’s 7 productivity rules
2. Microsoft Software
Good knowledge and mastery over some if not allMicrosoft software used in the corporate world such as Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Outlook, OneDrive, Microsoft OneNote, Microsoft Publisher, Microsoft Access, and others will go a long way in achieving your daily goals.
Listing proficiency in Microsoft programs helps push your resume through applicant tracking systems and into human hands for review. Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office programs can also increase your earning potential.
Moreover, your mastery of this software will move your business forward and make you an invaluable part of your team, a better co-worker, and a leader in the workplace.
3. Presentation software
As an employee or employer in the 21st century, possessing a mastery on the use of presentation software such as PowerPoint, Prezi, Keynote, Visme, Slides, Slidebean, Zoho Show, Google Slides, Canva, Powtoon, Microsoft Sway, etc are very vital for presentations during meetings, conferences etc.
The use of these presentation software applications helps you communicate messages to a group of people much simpler than any other delivery method.
4. Digital task management software
Having mastery of digital task managers helps in reducing workload as a result of the numerous tasks and deadlines at the workplace which most times can be exhausting.
Task management software such as ClickUp, ProofHub, Todoist, Any.do, Chanty, HubSpot task management, and so on allows you to integrate all of your activity in one place, removing the tedious need for multiple passwords and accounts. It removes the risk of information being deleted or lost which can vastly improve the efficiency of the work your team are carrying out daily.
Having mastery of these tools help in reducing manual effort and saves a lot of time as it helps you manage your task and keep a check on your employees.
5. Email management software
Email management software helps in managing the high volumes of emails that are received by an organization. The tool lets you effectively organize, prioritize, and respond to emails leading to saved time and increased productivity.
Since emails are a central part of our professional lives, having mastery over software that can help manage your emails such as Hiver, Zoho mail, LifeAgent, Microsoft Outlook, Help Scout, Mailbird, Mailstrom, ProPofs, etc. will help in the effective use of time and enhanced productivity.
Check out how to send large files via email
Running a career in today’s world without a good mastery of the software above and others will only end in lack of efficiency and productivity.