Oritsejafor charges Olu of Warri over ancestral home

Former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayodele Oritsejafor, has charged Itsekiri home and abroad to join hands with the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, to develop Iwere (Itsekiri) land and possibly make a Dubai out of it.

He said given the immense opportunities that abound in Iwereland in spite of the current economic challenges, the Olu of Warri has, in the last one year, shown some sterling prospects of development in all facets of the life of his subjects.

Oritsejafor handed down the charge at the Olu’s palace (Aghofen) in Warri, Delta State on Sunday during the grand finale and thanksgiving service of the first coronation anniversary of Ogiame Atuwatse III.

He charged the monarch to continue with the revolution that can translate Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri, into another Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

“There are people who are Itsekiris who can give me N100 million, N50 million, N10 million, N20 million, N5 million and even 5,000, but together, we can turn the place to Dubai.

“And as we do it, God will breathe his favour on us and then government will look our way and begin to bless us.

“There is so much to see in this place. The first white people came here; the first church was built here and Christianity started here.

“Where are we today? What have we done with these blessings and history?” he asked rhetorically.

Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the member representing Warri federal constituency at the National Assembly, Dr. Thomas Ereyitomi, former Delta State governor, Chief James Ibori, members representing Warri South constituency I and II in Delta state House of Assembly, Dr. Augustine Uroye and Hon. Matthew Poko Opuoru respectively, were in attendance.

Others were the member representing Warri South-West constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor as well as the member representing Warri North constituency also in state House of Assembly, Hon. Fred Martins.

The Olu of Warri who was elated during the paying of homage at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of Itsekiri people, commended his wife, the Olori and his subjects, for their support in moving Warri kingdom forward since he ascended the throne.

“I just want to thank everyone who has come to celebrate with us. I want to specially thank and welcome my royal brothers starting with His Majesty, the Emir of Kano.

“Thank you for travelling over air, land and sea. I welcome my brother the King of Agbor. It is an honour to have both of you here. You have added grace and colour to this event. Thank you,” the monarch said.

Olori Atuwatse III had earlier on Friday at Koko in Warri North Local Government Area of the state provided 600 birth certificates to children who were not properly registered during their births as well as health outreach to hundreds of Koko who benefitted from free medical tests, treatment, free drugs, eye classes and palliatives to mark the first coronation anniversary of her husband.





During payment of homage at Ode-Itsekiri, the Itsekiri Renaissance Group (IRG) unveiled plans to set up an Information Technology Centre (ITC) in Ode-Itsekiri as well as train over 300 youths in the next coronation anniversary.

The Parish Priest of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Ode-Itsekiri, Reverend Father Ogbe Emmanuel, said “the first Church in West Africa, St. Anthony Catholic Church, was built in Big Warri and still exists in the Itsekiri ancestral home, praying for the long reign and success of the monarch on the throne.

One of the Itsekiri communities, Ajigba, led by the Igba of Warri kingdom, Chief (Mrs.) Rita Lori-Ogbebor, during their homage-paying presented a sculptor of the transited Atuwatse II to Ogiame Atuwatse III, “to appreciate the Olu for his good works on the throne.”

The traditional ruler and Dein of Agbor kingdom, Obi Keagborekuzi Ikenchuku Benjamin, Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and the Head of Hausa/Fulani in Warri, Alhaji Mohammed Bello, were among dignitaries who attended the event.

It will be recalled that activities of the first anniversary of the Olu of Warri, began on August 17, with Praise Day at the Palace Church, Warri and was followed with a novelty match between Ebiren Olori Vs Dynamic Ladies Club and a game between Chevron FC Vs lNYC/Chiefs at Nana College, Warri.

