We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics —Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse.

“Yesterday, I received a visitor. I told the visitor: ‘You have introduced new vocabulary into Yoruba political dictionary. Emi lo kan; eleyi; o lu’le. He [Tinubu] laughed. I said I didn’t know if these new vocabularies are good but I know we will be using them,” Obasanjo declared amid laughter by his audience.

Obasanjo said this while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a 300- man committee for the installation of new Olowu of Owu, Oba (Professor) Saka Adelola Matemilola, held in Abeokuta, on Thursday.

He hinted that Tinubu burst into laughter when he told him about these three sentences.

“These vocabulary are now popularly used. I told Bola and he laughed. I said whether the vocabularies are good or bad, we have started using them,” Obasanjo said.

