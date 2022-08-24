FG engages stakeholders on achieving knowledge-based economy

THE Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation has engaged critical stakeholders in science, technology and innovation sector to brainstorm and fashion out a strategic approach towards achieving the ministry’s goal of moving Nigeria from resource-based to knowledge-based economy.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, speaking at the ministerial retreat with the theme: “Science, Technology and Innovation: Role of Government” said it was a matter of common knowledge that countries which have made giant strides in sustainable economic development owe such a feat to heavy investments in STI, which guarantees continuous productivity growth and potential for inclusive and sustainable industrial development and revolution.

“We will be reflecting on the ministry’s journey so far in order to adopt emerging trends in the application of STI apparatus in achieving the mandate of the ministry as well as tackling common challenges encountered in the implementation of STI policies in Nigeria.

“This is premised on the re-positioning and strengthening efforts embarked upon by the ministry and also in its re-naming from the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST) to Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2021,” Mamora said

Mamora further said that this will no doubt address the problem of innovation as the missing link in the statutory responsibility of the ministry, which requires that government drive the innovation agenda through rebranding exercise that would in turn promote productivity as well as increase in socio-economic growth and national development.”

The chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Lillian Ekunife maintained that the theme of the retreat was apt considering the need for collaborative efforts among actors in government.

“It is a fact that no nation becomes great without science, technology and innovation. The need to move our economy from resource-based to knowledge-based cannot be overemphasied.

“On our part at the National Assembly, we have stepped up the level of our contributions to the nation’s growth. We have and will continue to consider and pass bills that will advance the cause of using science, technology and innovation for our sustainable growth,” the lawmaker said.

Similarly, the chairman, House Committee on Science Research Institutes, Honourable Olawale Akinremi, said the House Committee on Science Research Institutes was a recent creation of the House of Representatives to enable the research institutes to deliver on their mandates more efficiently.

Akinremi called on all stakeholders in the STI sector to collaborate in ensuring that the country take its R&D outputs from the laboratory to the market and larger market.

