How to minimise disagreements when planning a wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.
A lot of arguments ensue between families during wedding planning as a result of individual differences and upbringing. These arguments most times are caused by petty issues that could have been avoided.
A wedding is an opportunity for the two families involved to become one. Therefore, the chances of arguments must be reduced to the barest minimum. Do you have a wedding to plan, check out how to minimise arguments?
1. Understand individual differences
To minimise arguments during wedding planning, it’s best to understand and bear in mind that the parties involved have different upbringings, ideologies, beliefs, characters and tastes.
A wedding ceremony is meant to bring two families with their individual unique traits together in unity.
Bearing in mind and understanding that you all cannot always agree on certain issues will help minimise arguments during wedding planning.
2. Accept the fact that conflicting opinions can arise
The belief that you can successfully plan a wedding ceremony without any argument or conflicting opinions is one of the main reasons arguments keep ensuing during wedding planning.
No matter how close the families are, it is important to know that no one is perfect and you cannot always agree on issues always.
When you bear in mind that there is the possibility for conflicting opinions to arise during wedding planning, then you are able to prepare ahead in order to avoid such occurrence or at worst seek solutions in case any issue occur.
3. Compromise and flexibility
You cannot have your way at all times and not expect arguments to occur during weekend planning. If both parties are not willing to come to a compromise in making decisions, then arguments are bound to occur. In order to minimise arguments during wedding planning, both parties involved must always ensure that compromises are made when needed and everyone involved in the planning process must be flexible with their decision and not rigid.
4. Genuine love
The intending couple is not the only one that needs to have genuine love for each other. Every member of both families should also develop a genuine love for one another.
When both families see each other as one family rather than as in-laws, the chances of arguments happening during wedding planning will be reduced greatly.
When you see the other family as you see yourself, the likelihood of arguments ensuing will be eliminated since no reasonable person argues with themselves.
5. Put the couple’s interest and happiness first
When families place the happiness and interest of the intending couple first in all decisions to be made, the likelihood of having an argument will be reduced.
When family members know that the goal of the wedding planning is to make the wedding day of their children, siblings or relative a memorable one, they will learn to put their individual differences aside and work towards achieving this common goal
Arguments during wedding planning can be avoided if the interests of the intending couple are placed first by everyone involved in the planning process.