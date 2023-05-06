Even though I am already in my teens, my penis is still as small as that of a two- year old boy. Kindly let me know what to do about this.

Ekwensi (by SMS)

Some people who believe their penis is smaller than average may actually have an average penis. Some experts believe that many men think that the average length of an erect penis is more than 6 inches (in). However, the research found that the average length of the penis is between 5.1 and 5.5 in. In addition, some people with an average penis size who believe they have less girth may have a penile disorder. This condition causes people to experience severe anxiety about their penis size. While many people have an average penis size and length, some health conditions may in truth cause a smaller penis due to hormonal problems. The following lifestyle changes may increase a person’s confidence in their penis size: Grooming: people can trim the pubic hair around their penis to make it look bigger; maintaining a moderate weight: Having a larger stomach that hangs over the pubic area can make a penis appear smaller; engaging in regular physical activity: increasing overall fitness may lead to more confidence and better sex. People with concerns about their penis size should consult a urologist or a doctor specializing in sexual health. They may recommend different treatment options that include the above.

