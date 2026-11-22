The Federal Government has opened applications for 19 international positions available to qualified Nigerians at the African Space Agency and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The vacancies cut across administrative, legal, financial, human resources, political affairs and diplomatic positions, with some offering senior leadership opportunities within the two international organisations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the recruitment exercises in separate notices dated Friday, November 20, 2026, signed by its spokesperson, Oluwafemi Adeniyi, and published on the ministry’s official Facebook page on Saturday.

The OIC accounts for the larger share of the vacancies, with 14 positions, while the African Space Agency is seeking to fill five roles.

Among the openings at the OIC are Director-General of Political Affairs, Director of Administration Department, Director of Information Department, Director of Conference Department, Director of Muslim Communities and Minorities, Director of African Affairs, and Director of European Affairs and International Organisations.

The organisation is also recruiting a Head of Human Resources (PP2), Professional Officer, Human Resources (PP2), Professional Officers, Administration Department (P2), Director, Peace, Security and Mediation Unit, Chief of HRC Office – IUT, Registrar – IUT, and Deputy Internal Auditor – IUT.

For the African Space Agency, the five advertised positions are Director, Corporate Services (D-1); Director-General, African Space Agency (D-2); Head of Legal Affairs (Grade P-5); Senior Finance Officer (P3); and Senior Human Resources Officer (P3).

The African Space Agency has fixed November 25 and December 10, 2026, as its application deadlines for the advertised positions.

For the OIC vacancies, applications close on different dates between November 29 and December 24, 2026.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised interested Nigerians to consult the organisations’ respective recruitment portals to establish the specific deadlines and eligibility conditions for their preferred positions.

ALSO READ: Tinubu congratulates ICPC boss on election as AARP Forum Chairman

How to apply for the FG-announced international jobs

Applications are to be submitted through the official websites of the recruiting organisations.

Candidates interested in the African Space Agency positions should visit https://africanspaceagency.org to access the vacancy announcements, qualifications and application procedures.

Those seeking employment with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation should visit https://www.oic-oci.org/en/vacancies, select their preferred positions and follow the instructions provided on the recruitment portal.

Applicants are advised to examine the requirements for each vacancy carefully and ensure their submissions are completed before the applicable closing dates.