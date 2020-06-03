Aviation minister’s relocation order

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, recently ordered the agencies under the ministry to relocate to Abuja within 45 days. The minister issued the order via the ministry’s official Twitter handle, claiming that he was only implementing a presidential order that had been in existence since 2012 in the bid to cut down the cost of governance in the face of the current economic realities. Some of the agencies under the ministry are the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Accident Investigation Bureau, (AIB) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

To be sure, the Federal Government has the right to ask for the relocation of the agencies under the ministry’s watch as it deems fit and appropriate. However, the urgency of the relocation seemingly runs against the logic of priority and even expediency. According to the government, moving the affected agencies to Abuja in adherence to a presidential order would reduce the cost of governance. But the logic behind this assumption is suspect. It has not been proved that the country is currently disadvantaged because these agencies do not have their headquarters in Abuja.

As Nigerians are well aware, the bulk of the agencies’ operations is in Lagos and there is nothing to suggest that they will be better served by shifting their operational bases to the FCT. The cost of that relocation itself is prohibitive and it is certainly avoidable in the present circumstances that call for cost reduction at all levels of governance. What is so sacrosanct about the relocation of these agencies that it must be done so expeditiously, regardless of other important considerations?

Securing office accommodation in and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has proven to be a nerve-racking exercise. This is borne out, for instance, by the recent altercations between the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. Besides, the Covid-19 pandemic has almost brought the economy to a standstill. It has, to say the least, significantly hamstrung the execution of government policies and projects. Asking aviation agencies to move to Abuja within 45 days certainly fails to take cognizance of the effects of the pandemic on public finances and the need to preserve every kobo that the country can at the present perilous times.

The relocation of the agencies to Abuja will, in the interim, mean renting new office accommodation for the administration teams of these agencies, apart from the accommodation of other members of staff. Why should these agencies incur such costs that are ultimately borne by taxpayers at this time? We are persuaded that the rush to Abuja is not necessary. The reality of Lagos being the commercial hub of the Nigerian economy cannot be wished away by mundane, punctilious interests. Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial capital, is quite conducive to the operations of these agencies, and it is certainly not for nothing that they have remained in Lagos up till now. The Minister of Aviation should revisit the idea of relocating the ministry’s agencies to Abuja.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

UPDATE: FG Eases Lockdown, Reopens Banks, Religious Centres, But Schools Remain Closed

Nigeria has moved to the second phase of the ease of lockdown in the effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as more restrictions have been lifted in the gradual move to fully reopen the economy. The new measures, which will be in place for the next four weeks, include the reopening of places of worship provided…Read full story

Obaseki Presents Re-Election Bid Nomination Form To Buhari

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has presented his nomination form, seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The governor stormed the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday, to see the president, brushing aside the controversy generated by… Read full story

UPDATE: Petrol To Sell At N123/Ltr As PPPRA Reviews Ex-Depot Price

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency(PPPRA) has reviewed the existing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price band between N121.50 and N123.50 per litre for the month of June. It also pegged the ex-depot price band at N102.13 and N104.13/litre, weeks after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation… Read full story

FG Relaxes Ban On Religious Gathering, Curfew Now From 10pm To 4am

The Federal Government on Monday announced the relaxation on the ban on religious gathering in the country from June 1. The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 disclosed this during its daily briefing in Abuja, saying this is based on the guidelines and protocols agreed by state governments… Read full story

Nationwide Strike: FG Begins Negotiation With Resident Doctors

The Federal Government on Monday began negotiation with the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) with a view to get them to shelve their planned strike as the nation needs their cooperation to successfully battle the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

Be More Security Conscious, CAN Tells Churches

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has charged churches to be more security conscious, and also ensure the security of their leaders. CAN said this call became necessary following the recent kidnap of the Chairman, Nasarawa State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop Joseph Masin… … Read full story

We Inherited N26bn Unpaid Gratuities Of 6,274 Retirees ― Gov Makinde

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde on Monday disclosed that his government met unpaid gratuities totalling N26 billion. He made the disclosure in a Facebook post in which he stated that his administration has cleared backlogs of gratuities from 2012 to 2013… Read full story

Immigration Boss Warns Officers Against Surcharging Passport Applicants

The Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service, Mr Muhammad Babandede CGI, has warned passport officers that no extra charges are allowed apart from the approved fees by the Federal Government. “Nigerians are not to be surcharged but we must serve them sincerely to gain their confidence,” he said… Read full story

More Than One In Six Young People Out Of Work Due To COVID-19 —ILO

MORE than one in six young people have stopped working since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic while those who remain employed have seen their working hours cut by 23 per cent, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has said… Read full story

7 APC Governors Meet Tinubu Over Obaseki

SEVEN governors elected on the tickets of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met with the national leader of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu, at the State House, Marina, Lagos, on Sunday, over the fate of the embattled governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki… Read full story

You Must Submit Your Voters Register Ahead Of Primaries, INEC Tells Political Parties

Ahead of Edo and Ondo State governorship elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised political parties to inform the INEC on the mode of primary it wants to adopt and submit the list of its registered members ahead of the exercise… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Nigeria Police And Citizen Olaoluwa Bolarinwa

LIKE the proverbial tortoise that is perennially enmeshed in one controversy or another, the police are once again in the news for the wrong reasons. This time around, some policemen have allegedly tortured one Citizen Olaoluwa Bolarinwa to death for failing to give them satisfactory information about his friend who was… Read full story