Dangote, firm unveil Africa’s first electric heavy-duty truck

In its drive towards promoting green energy, the Dangote Group, in partnership with Sinotruk International, on Sunday, unveiled Africa’s first electric heavy-duty truck assembled on the continent.

This, according to the company, marked major milestone in Nigeria’s drive towards local automotive manufacturing and cleaner transportation.

The unveiling, which took place in Ikeja, Lagos, represented a significant expansion of the decade-long partnership between both companies, which has moved from basic vehicle assembly to more sophisticated manufacturing operations involving welding, e-coating and other production processes.

The partnership, according to the group, has assembled more than 8,000 vehicles locally over the past 10 years, covering different categories of commercial vehicles, including heavy-duty trucks, tippers, light trucks, pickups and buses.

With the introduction of electric commercial vehicles, the companies are seeking to strengthen Nigeria’s participation in the emerging new-energy vehicle market while supporting the country’s energy transition and carbon neutrality ambitions.

Speaking at the event, Vice President of Dangote Group, Devakumar V.G. Edwin, and President of Sinotruk Group, Mr. Liu Wei, said the collaboration was driven by a shared commitment to industrial development, technology transfer, employment generation, and the development of local technical capacity.

The electric truck rollout, they said, built on the partnership’s previous introduction of commercial vehicles powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), reflecting a gradual transition towards alternative energy solutions in Nigeria’s transportation sector.

The development, they said, is also expected to support Nigeria’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions from the transport sector, improve energy efficiency and encourage the adoption of environmentally friendly commercial transportation technologies.

Beyond introducing electric vehicles, they said the partnership was expected to deepen local manufacturing capabilities through the transfer of technical expertise, development of indigenous skills and increased opportunities for young Nigerians in the automotive industry.

They said the initiative also aligned with the Dangote Group’s broader industrialisation ambition and its target of achieving $100 billion in revenue by 2030.

By expanding local vehicle production, the partnership hopes to position Nigeria as a major automotive manufacturing and distribution hub for the West African market.

The unveiling comes amid growing interest in electric mobility across Africa, as governments and private-sector investors explore alternative energy technologies to address rising transportation costs, environmental concerns and dependence on conventional fossil fuels.

For Nigeria, they said the success of the Dangote-Sinotruk initiative would provide an opportunity to strengthen local automotive manufacturing, develop technical expertise, create employment and expand the country’s industrial base.

​The launch directly supports Nigeria’s broader national strategies to decarbonize transport, upgrade energy mixes, and boost local manufacturing capabilities.