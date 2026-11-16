Tribune’s 77 years, and Nigeria’s 1984

The Nigerian Tribune is 77 years old today, November 16, 2026. Four days after its 35th birthday in 1984, it carried a front-page report putting Nigeria’s total debt, home and abroad, at ₦21 billion. Naira, not dollars.

That figure sounds today like pepper-soup money. As of 30 June 2026, the figure published by the Debt Management Office put Nigeria’s total public debt at ₦166.79 trillion. But you and I know that June this year is ancient history in Nigeria’s calendar of borrowing. Yesterday’s figure is already stale; today’s entry will not fit tomorrow’s ledger.

To understand when and where the rain began to beat us, that old report in the now 77-year-old Nigerian Tribune deserves another reading. Our Finance Minister in 1984, Dr. Onaolapo Soleye, broke it down. He put the country’s external debt at about ₦15 billion and domestic debt at over ₦6 billion, jointly owed by the federal and state governments. He said the military administration was reconciling the figures to enable quick settlement. Where discrepancies arose, the minister vowed, government would not pay a kobo above what it considered the correct debt. Then he added that Nigeria would need at least ₦2 billion to service its debts in 1985. And then came the familiar prescription: economic measures would be “further tightened next year to improve on their results.”

Forty-two years later, we are still tightening. Our plantain is rotting; we say it is ripening. Every sunrise brings another promise; every sunset takes something of value from Nigeria. The currency loses strength, wages put on weight but shed purchasing power, and yesterday’s necessities become today’s luxuries. We call the losses progress and ask the hungry to endure hunger; the harvest will soon come.

Today, we debate petrol subsidy and the better tomorrow its removal is supposed to purchase. While begging that tomorrow to come, perhaps we should inspect another old receipt. In 1984, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari’s military government withdrew subsidies for boarding and lodging, especially feeding, in federal universities. Students were told to see the withdrawal as “the opportunity for students to make sacrifice for the economic survival of the nation.” Those were the exact words Buhari used in an address to the University of Ibadan’s 36th Foundation Day and convocation ceremony. It was read on his behalf by Oyo State’s then military governor, Lt. Col. Oladayo Popoola.

Why did Nigeria withdraw food subsidy at its universities? Available resources, Buhari argued, could not subsidise students’ feeding and also “do justice to the provision of necessities for teaching and research.” Students must therefore, sacrifice, like their compatriots, for a better future.

That future arrived a long time ago empty-handed. The subsidy went. Where is the “teaching and research” which its departure was supposed to nourish?

Even while weeping, we must still see. Subsidy on education was withdrawn 42 years ago for exactly the same reason petrol subsidy was axed three years ago. They said we must sacrifice for the universities to run better. What became of the savings? Where are the universities? Where is the ivory in their towers? How well equipped are the laboratories? How well stocked are the libraries? What became of the promise? Read Buhari in the Nigerian Tribune of 20 November 1984. Then ask how many more tomorrows Nigerians need to make before their sacrifices produce a better today.

I chose to mark the 77th birthday of the Nigerian Tribune with a return to its old pages. Truth opens the bundle of the heartless and exposes its contents (Òtítọ́ ní ńtú ẹrù ìkà palẹ̀). Professor Oyekan Owomoyela records that proverb in one of his collections. It explains why a newspaper must keep yesterday’s promises right beside today’s realities. The government may wish to forget what it promised; the newspaper and the newspaperman’s duty is to keep the past alive by standing on the side of those who paid for the promise.

One’s name affects one’s character. It is “Orúkọ ńroni” in Yoruba. Newspaper founders worldwide adopted ‘Tribune’ as a declaration of purpose: to defend the people and challenge abuses of power. On 10 April 1841, American newspaper editor, Horace Greeley, founded the New York Tribune, one of the earliest and most influential major newspapers to bear that name. His inspiration came from ancient Rome where the ‘tribuni plebis’ were elected to defend ordinary citizens against aristocratic overreach.

‘Tribune’ as a name soon spread across continents, from the Chicago Tribune (1847) and Canada’s Winnipeg Tribune (1890) to Britain’s Tribune magazine (1937), a voice of democratic socialism. In Asia and Africa, ‘Tribune’ acquired an anti-colonial resonance through India’s The Tribune (1881) and the Nigerian Tribune, founded in Ibadan by Chief Obafemi Awolowo in 1949.

For the Nigerian Tribune, nothing has changed since 1949. And, God willing, nothing will ever change.

When the Nigerian Tribune turned 30 on November 16, 1979, our chairman, Chief (Mrs) H. I. D. Awolowo, dropped a message on its front page. In that message, she took pride in her newspaper’s reputation as “a training ground for Nigeria’s outstanding journalists.” She added: “It is gratifying that those who have passed through the newsroom of this newspaper are today doing well as pillars of other media houses.” Those words could have been spoken today. And I have contemporary examples: for several years before July 2019, two of the three editors of the Lagos newspaper, The Punch, were made and tempered in the Tribune’s furnace in Ibadan. Even now, The Punch newsroom runs on excellent crankshafts forged at Imalefalafia. Years earlier, The Guardian’s newsroom had harvested some sweet fruits from Tribune’s fruity vineyard. Beyond the newsroom, Nigerian Tribune almost every year produces PhDs who go on to replenish the thin ranks of academics in public and private universities.

Some people could not understand why the Nigerian Tribune of is never the lapdog of a ‘Yoruba’ governor or president. They should read our co-founder’s statement when we clocked 30 on November 16, 1979. Chief (Mrs) Awolowo on the front page of the paper spoke firm on the core principles: the highest duty of the Nigerian Tribune was to the people, she wrote at a time when Nigeria had just returned to civilian rule and was finding its democratic footing. She said neither pressure nor threats should and would ever determine its course; only the interests of the common people would.

But it has not been easy. Tribune’s resolve has always been tested. As Baba Opalaba (Adebayo Faleti) said in Saworoide, the reformer always suffer in Jogbo. Nigeria is that Jogbo; Jogbo is Nigeria. By its 35th anniversary in November 1984, the civilian government had been overthrown. Buhari came to power, and the country was in trouble. And when the sea is troubled, its inhabitants cannot sleep in peace. The newspaper reporting the nation’s distress was itself struggling to find enough paper on which to print the distress. Nigerian Tribune and other newspapers could produce fewer pages daily because the government closed the gate of newsprint procurement against them.

My people say if you don’t have money for lamp oil, make sure you eat before dark, sweep the house and retire early. This counsel on adjusting one’s activities to one’s means is an eternal tutorial. Newspapers imbibed that wisdom in 1984 and made adjustments: fewer pages, less editorial space, a smaller window through which the public could see its country.

It was a bad season but for the Nigerian media, it was not a season for silence. And there was plenty of noise. Chief Olusegun Osoba, then president of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), was valiant in speech and dexterous in moves. He spoke truth to Buhari’s government to make foreign exchange available for newsprint imports. Speaking on Ogun Radio’s weekly programme, Meet the Press, Osoba gave little thought to saving his own skin. Although he was managing director of the government-owned Daily Times, he spoke out—and loudly. The predicament of the newspaper press and the appeal from Osoba were courageously recorded by the Nigerian Tribune on 19 November 1984, page 2.

Truth does not die and leave falsehood to occupy its throne. Governments can squeeze a newspaper’s pages; they cannot make yesterday’s record cease to exist. Forty-two years after 1984, those rationed pages still speak. I am consulting some of them as I write this. They mock those who demanded sacrifice; they remind those of us who made the sacrifice; they list what was surrendered and what was promised in return. Today’s realities show the betrayal that followed 1984.

The university student surrendered subsidised meals. The newspaper surrendered pages. The citizen tightened a belt already biting into flesh. All were told that privation would purchase national recovery. Where is the recovery? My generation paid costs. Today, the generation of my children is being handed the bill for another promised tomorrow.

Our plantain is rotting; we are still being instructed to admire how beautifully it ripens. The times are bad and full of perils, but “the tribunal of the people” will not stop asking when the people will finally eat.

It has been seventy-seven years of struggle, push and shove. And I end with Mama HID Awolowo’s undying words written at Tribune’s birthday 47 years ago: “Today, as the nation is once again trying to adjust to proper democratic standards, the Nigerian Tribune stands as it has always stood on the side of truth, and of the common people of this country. No matter the pressure, no matter the threat, only the need to defend the interests of the common people of this country would be allowed to influence its activities.” End of discussion.