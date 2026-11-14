Lagos to begin construction of Epe international airport, 2027

The Lagos State Government is expected to commence construction of the proposed Epe International Airport in 2027, the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said.

The party said the announcement by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which was corroborated by his deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, marked a major step towards the actualisation of the airport project.

Sanwo-Olu announced the planned commencement of construction during the Lagos East APC governorship campaign flag-off in Epe, while Hamzat reportedly reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the project, disclosing that the necessary groundwork and documentation had been advanced.

Lagos APC spokesman, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, described the proposed airport as a significant component of the economic transformation of Epe Division and the Lekki-Epe corridor.

He said the project was part of a broader economic vision initiated during President Bola Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos State governor to reposition the corridor as an investment, industrial and commercial hub.

He noted that successive administrations had contributed to the development of the area, identifying the administrations of former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode as having sustained the infrastructure and planning initiatives.

According to the APC, Tinubu’s administration laid the foundation for the development of the Lekki Free Trade Zone and the industrial expansion that attracted major investments, including the Dangote Refinery.

Oladejo said Fashola’s administration sustained infrastructure development and connectivity in the corridor, while Ambode contributed to the airport project through strategic planning, preparatory initiatives and its incorporation into the wider Epe development master plan.

The party also credited the Sanwo-Olu administration with advancing the development agenda through investments in the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lagos Coastal Road and other infrastructure projects.

It described the proposed airport as part of an integrated economic network that would complement the refinery, free trade zone, seaport and road infrastructure in the Lekki-Epe axis.

Oladejo said the airport, when completed, would improve connectivity, facilitate international trade, promote tourism, support industrial expansion, create jobs and attract local and foreign investments.

He added that the assurances given by Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat underscored the importance of continuity in governance and the determination to move the project from planning to implementation.

The APC spokesman, however, urged the government to ensure that the anticipated economic benefits of the projects translated into improved living conditions for residents through employment opportunities, skills development, better infrastructure and inclusive growth.

He described the proposed airport as a major opportunity for Epe, which he said was gradually emerging as a destination for industrial investment, logistics, international commerce, aviation and tourism.

Oladejo also suggested that the airport be named after Tinubu in recognition of his contribution to the development vision for the Lekki-Epe corridor.

He commended Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode and Sanwo-Olu for their respective contributions to the development of the area, while acknowledging Hamzat’s commitment to sustaining the projects.