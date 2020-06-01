UPDATE: FG eases lockdown, reopens banks, religious centres, but schools remain closed

Nigeria has moved to the second phase of the ease of lockdown in the effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as more restrictions have been lifted in the gradual move to fully reopen the economy.

The new measures, which will be in place for the next four weeks, include the reopening of places of worship provided they have the necessary non-pharmaceutical measures in place for the prevention of the spread of the virus.

But many of the existing restrictions remain in place including the ban on interstate movements except for goods, agricultural produce and essential services.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19 pandemic and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, during a briefing of the task force in Abuja on Monday, disclosed that these are part of the new measures approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle coronavirus in the country.

While noting the factors considered before the new measures were introduced, he said President Buhari approved the recommendations submitted by the PTF for implementation for the next four weeks.

The measures approved include a ban of gatherings of more than 20 people outside of a workplace; relaxation of restriction on places of worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and protocols agreed by state governments and managed access to markets and locations of economic activity to limit the risk of transmission.

Expatiating on the measures in the next phase of the ease of lockdown, the National Coordinator of PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, said the nationwide curfew will remain in place but reduced to 10 pm to 4 am.

He announced the full reopening of financial institutions, saying that banks can now work full time from Monday to Friday while observing established protocols.

Dr Aliyu explained that the lifting of restriction of places of worship applies only to regular churches and mosques services.

He added that no further evacuation of Nigerians abroad will be undertaken while the aviation industry can begin work on protocols that will enable domestic flights to resume safely by June 21.

He also noted that normal working hours will apply for offices except government offices with the offices expected to operate only at 75 per cent capacity, adding that artisans can now operate while adhering to social distancing protocols and hygienic measures.

He also said that schools will remain closed while exiting students should however be prepared for their exams as he affirmed that funeral ceremonies remain restricted to a maximum of 20 family members.

Other measures are a ban on inter-state travels except for the movement of agricultural produce, petroleum products, manufactured goods and essential services; mandatory use of non-medical face masks in public places; mandatory provision of handwashing facilities/sanitisers in all public places; and extensive temperature checks in public places.

The PTF chairman reiterated maintaining two metres between people in public places; strengthening infection prevention and control at healthcare facilities; isolation of vulnerable populations (elderly and those with underlying health conditions); and massive information and education campaigns. ​

He affirmed the deepening of collaborative efforts with the community leaders, civil society, faith-based organisations, traditional institutions, and continuous mobilisation of state governments to take up a greater role in the implementation of the guidelines and advisories provided by the PTF.

The SGF stated that there will be the continued provision of support by the NCDC to states through guidelines to shape decision-making in responding to high burden local government areas and wards.

He also announced the easing of the total lockdown of Kano State and introduction of phase one of the eased lockdown.

Mustapha said in arriving at the decision to introduce the latest measures, the PTF took into consideration the advisory of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

These, he said, include a balance of lives and livelihoods, follow a slow and phased approach that is data-driven; apply Public health measures in every community and at every phase of the response (i.e. surveillance, case finding, testing, isolation, tracing and quarantining contacts.); and evaluating the economic and social aspects of the society, which will play a role in progressing or hindering any efforts for the response.

He further said: “It is the consideration of the PTF that while Nigeria’s confirmed cases have increased in the period under review, the following factors should inspire confidence in the response: a majority of the confirmed cases are in a handful of local governments in the country; 20 out of the 774 LGAs nationwide account for 60 per cent of the cases.

“There is an opportunity to concentrate efforts in these high-burden areas.

“Federal agencies and state governments are working together on the promotion and utilisation of guidelines on case management (e.g. home care for relatively well patients);

“There is increased capacity to detect, test and trace those infected with the virus; 29 testing laboratories have been activated, with Bauchi being the latest addition while the test count nationwide has exceeded 60,000; and a shift in focus to community engagement and enhanced risk communication.”

While noting that the NCDC will list the names of the 20 high burden local governments areas, he added:

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, PTF considers it necessary to restate to Nigerians that: Nigeria has not reached the peak of confirmed cases; the battle against COVID-19 is a long term one.”

He, therefore, advised that Nigeria should pursue a strategy that will aid the sustainable control of the spread of the disease; risk communications and community engagement should remain a top priority, and a precision approach to containment and management should be adopted.

“Based on the overall assessment, including available data on the public health considerations and resultant economic impacts, the PTF is of the opinion that Nigeria is ready to allow Science and Data determine her cautious advancement into the second phase of the eased lockdown for a period of four weeks,” the PTF declared.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

MONDAY LINES: America Has Trump; We Have Buhari

WHATEVER made Olubadan to have Adedibu/ We also have Omisore…(Oun t’ó m’Ólúbàdàn t’ó fi l’Ádédibú/ Àwa náa l’Ómísore)” This song was popular at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rallies in Osun State some years ago. The rhythm there is in the strong, no-nonsense characters of Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu and Otunba Iyiola… Read full story

Covid-19: Buhari May Ease Restrictions Today

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may authorise further easing of the lockdown imposed on the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 following his receipt, on Sunday, of recommendations from the Presidential Task Force on the pandemic… Read full story

Mariam Sanda Killed Her Husband, Police Insist •Asks Appeal Court to affirm her death sentence

The Police has prayed the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to uphold the death sentence on Mariam Sanda by an Abuja High Court for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello. In its brief of argument filed in response to the appeal filed by Sanda’s legal team led by Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN), the police submitted that the… Read full story

Return To Roundtable Or Face Consequences, FG Threatens Striking ASUU

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige says there will be consequences if the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) refuse government’s overture to return to the negotiating table. Ngige disclosed this on Sunday in a statement signed by his media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu, in Enugu… Read full story

You Must Belong To All Of Us, Dangiwa Counsels Buhari

The former military governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd) has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari against lopsided appointments, and called on him to “belong to all of us.” In an open letter to Buhari on Sunday, Dangiwa apparently responding to the claim of Buhari that he belongs to… Read full story

Lagos Begins Register-To-Open Initiative To Open State’s Economy

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, at the weekend disclosed that the commission is set to begin the Register-To-Open initiative of the state government, saying this was in line with the directives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration towards reopening of the state economy… Read full story

Rape, Murder Of Our Student Shocking, Says UNIBEN

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has expressed shock over the rape and subsequent murder of one of its students, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of Microbiology. Vera, 22 was reportedly killed on Wednesday, May, 27 by the Rapists who savagely hit her head with the canister of a big fire extinguisher at… Read full story

At 65, Customs Boss, Hameed Ali Takes New Wife

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) over the weekend got married to a new bride, Hajiya Zainab Abdullahi in a wedding ceremony devoid of fanfare because of the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Lopside Appointments In Federal Agencies

THE case against the Muhammadu Buhari administration has always rested on two distinct arguments. The first argument is that, for reasons that space will not permit, the administration has lacked the creativity, urgency and agility needed to accomplish great things in a country as complex and invariably tightly wound as… Read full story

Will Nigerians Pay More For Fuel As Crude Price Rallies?

Nigeria’s efforts at removing fuel subsidy since the advent of democratic rule since 1999 have been unsuccessful. Recent announcement by the government that fuel subsidy is gone forever now seems to be just a political statement due to the fact that the government failed to provide any pricing template for May 2020… Read full story

Choices That Determine Leaders’ Success

Most leadership failures are traceable to poor choices. Poor choices made by leaders result in bad decisions which lead to undesirable results. How strong, stable and successful a company gets is determined by how sound and profound its choices are. The prosperity or otherwise of a nation is an indication of the kind of choices… Read full story

Leadership Beyond The Storm

He had led his team from one victory to another even in the face of stiff competition from the corporate behemoth that seemed to monopolize the landscape. He was formerly in the employ of Saujamite Ltd as the Personal Assistant to the CEO. However, as he demonstrated leadership in a way that put him firmly… Read full story

Lynching Akinwumi Adesina

The culture of lynching and genocide is deeply embedded in the gestalt of American race relations. And this, despite the Civil Rights Act 1964. As late as the 1960s in the Jim Crow South, it was the norm for the Ku Klux Kan (KKK) to fish out a young African-American for allegedly staring at a white woman and to hang him on a tree… Read full story