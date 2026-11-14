Naira appreciates against dollar at official FX market 

…Black market (Buying and selling rates): N1,435— N1,441

The Nigerian naira appreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,353.9741 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window, on Friday, November 13th, 2026.

The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1353.9741 per dollar and closed at N1,353.5000 per dollar.The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,355.8815 on November 12th, 2026, appreciated by at least N2.00 after trading activities on Friday.

At the parallel market, the buying rate remained the same, while the selling rate increased by N1, when compared to the previous trading rate on Thursday, November 12th, 2026.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Friday, November 13th, 2026, was N1,435 and N1,441 per dollar for buying and selling rates, respectively.