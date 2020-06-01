Obaseki presents re-election bid nomination form to Buhari

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has presented his nomination form, seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor stormed the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday, to see the president, brushing aside the controversy generated by his clash with his predecessor and National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He told State House correspondents after the meeting that even though President Buhari is a father to all, it will be wrong to assume or take things for granted, “so I have to formally inform him.”

The visit is coming ahead of the governorship primary election of the APC scheduled for this month.

Oshiomhole is thought to favour former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for the APC ticket.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

MONDAY LINES: America Has Trump; We Have Buhari

WHATEVER made Olubadan to have Adedibu/ We also have Omisore…(Oun t’ó m’Ólúbàdàn t’ó fi l’Ádédibú/ Àwa náa l’Ómísore)” This song was popular at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rallies in Osun State some years ago. The rhythm there is in the strong, no-nonsense characters of Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu and Otunba Iyiola… Read full story

Covid-19: Buhari May Ease Restrictions Today

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may authorise further easing of the lockdown imposed on the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 following his receipt, on Sunday, of recommendations from the Presidential Task Force on the pandemic… Read full story

Mariam Sanda Killed Her Husband, Police Insist •Asks Appeal Court to affirm her death sentence

The Police has prayed the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to uphold the death sentence on Mariam Sanda by an Abuja High Court for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello. In its brief of argument filed in response to the appeal filed by Sanda’s legal team led by Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN), the police submitted that the… Read full story