Nationwide strike: FG begins negotiation with resident doctors

The Federal Government on Monday began negotiation with the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) with a view to get them to shelve their planned strike as the nation needs their cooperation to successfully battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has also begged the resident doctors not to carry out their threat to go on indefinite strike at the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum issued to the government.

The minister, however, assured the resident doctors that as a member of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) himself, he understood their position and “will make sure we see to your needs.”

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had on Saturday threatened that its members would proceed on a “total and indefinite strike”, if the Federal Government failed to address their demands within 14 days.

The association, in a communique issued at the end of its virtual 40th Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) and Scientific Conference, lamented the poor working condition of its members across the country.

NARD stated that some of its members were harassed, intimidated and maltreated in Lagos, Kaduna, Plateau State and the FCT in the course of performing their lawful duty.

It, therefore, gave a 14-day ultimatum within which the government should address their demand or face a total and indefinite strike.

But the Minister of Health said at the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday that the Federal Government team led by the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, has commenced negotiation with the resident doctors.

Dr Ehanire said: “As we speak, negotiation is going on with the Minister of Labour. The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health is there representing us. Many of the points raised by resident doctors are issues that have easy solution that can be resolved. Some of them are actually from way back, they are not new.”

The minister also stated that the other issue regarding Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is being addressed, adding, “the ones regarding the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); that is also being addressed. PPE are being supplied as requested and as needed.”

He added: “There was a time in the past when we had some constraints but we have actually gone pass that level now and there are plans to continue to increase the supply of PPE that we have.

“So, I also used the opportunity to speak with the resident’s doctors. I urged them not to carry out that threat at this time. Everything is being done to make sure all the questions are answered and I also want to say if they have any kind of grudges of that nature in future, they should use the avenue of communication.

“My office is always open and they can call me up or write to me to discuss these issues at the ministerial level before it gets to the public level, to use all avenues of collaboration.

“All of us are members of NMA and we too were once resident doctors, so we understand your position and we will make sure we see to your needs.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

MONDAY LINES: America Has Trump; We Have Buhari

WHATEVER made Olubadan to have Adedibu/ We also have Omisore…(Oun t’ó m’Ólúbàdàn t’ó fi l’Ádédibú/ Àwa náa l’Ómísore)” This song was popular at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rallies in Osun State some years ago. The rhythm there is in the strong, no-nonsense characters of Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu and Otunba Iyiola… Read full story

Covid-19: Buhari May Ease Restrictions Today

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may authorise further easing of the lockdown imposed on the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 following his receipt, on Sunday, of recommendations from the Presidential Task Force on the pandemic… Read full story

Mariam Sanda Killed Her Husband, Police Insist •Asks Appeal Court to affirm her death sentence

The Police has prayed the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to uphold the death sentence on Mariam Sanda by an Abuja High Court for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello. In its brief of argument filed in response to the appeal filed by Sanda’s legal team led by Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN), the police submitted that the… Read full story

Return To Roundtable Or Face Consequences, FG Threatens Striking ASUU

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige says there will be consequences if the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) refuse government’s overture to return to the negotiating table. Ngige disclosed this on Sunday in a statement signed by his media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu, in Enugu… Read full story

You Must Belong To All Of Us, Dangiwa Counsels Buhari

The former military governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd) has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari against lopsided appointments, and called on him to “belong to all of us.” In an open letter to Buhari on Sunday, Dangiwa apparently responding to the claim of Buhari that he belongs to… Read full story

Lagos Begins Register-To-Open Initiative To Open State’s Economy

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, at the weekend disclosed that the commission is set to begin the Register-To-Open initiative of the state government, saying this was in line with the directives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration towards reopening of the state economy… Read full story

Rape, Murder Of Our Student Shocking, Says UNIBEN

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has expressed shock over the rape and subsequent murder of one of its students, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of Microbiology. Vera, 22 was reportedly killed on Wednesday, May, 27 by the Rapists who savagely hit her head with the canister of a big fire extinguisher at… Read full story

At 65, Customs Boss, Hameed Ali Takes New Wife

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) over the weekend got married to a new bride, Hajiya Zainab Abdullahi in a wedding ceremony devoid of fanfare because of the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Lopside Appointments In Federal Agencies

THE case against the Muhammadu Buhari administration has always rested on two distinct arguments. The first argument is that, for reasons that space will not permit, the administration has lacked the creativity, urgency and agility needed to accomplish great things in a country as complex and invariably tightly wound as… Read full story

Will Nigerians Pay More For Fuel As Crude Price Rallies?

Nigeria’s efforts at removing fuel subsidy since the advent of democratic rule since 1999 have been unsuccessful. Recent announcement by the government that fuel subsidy is gone forever now seems to be just a political statement due to the fact that the government failed to provide any pricing template for May 2020… Read full story

Choices That Determine Leaders’ Success

Most leadership failures are traceable to poor choices. Poor choices made by leaders result in bad decisions which lead to undesirable results. How strong, stable and successful a company gets is determined by how sound and profound its choices are. The prosperity or otherwise of a nation is an indication of the kind of choices… Read full story

Leadership Beyond The Storm

He had led his team from one victory to another even in the face of stiff competition from the corporate behemoth that seemed to monopolize the landscape. He was formerly in the employ of Saujamite Ltd as the Personal Assistant to the CEO. However, as he demonstrated leadership in a way that put him firmly… Read full story

Lynching Akinwumi Adesina

The culture of lynching and genocide is deeply embedded in the gestalt of American race relations. And this, despite the Civil Rights Act 1964. As late as the 1960s in the Jim Crow South, it was the norm for the Ku Klux Kan (KKK) to fish out a young African-American for allegedly staring at a white woman and to hang him on a tree… Read full story