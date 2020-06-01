Nigeria Police and Citizen Olaoluwa Bolarinwa

LIKE the proverbial tortoise that is perennially enmeshed in one controversy or another, the police are once again in the news for the wrong reasons. This time around, some policemen have allegedly tortured one Citizen Olaoluwa Bolarinwa to death for failing to give them satisfactory information about his friend who was said to be the real suspect in a robbery incident. Sadly, those that allegedly executed the dastardly act were personnel of the Inspector General of Police Special Tactical Squad (IGPSTS. Curiously,after Olaoluwa’s death, the police declared him an armed robber.

It is bizarre that Olaoluwa and his family were not confronted with the particulars of his alleged crime, but were instead tossed up and down until he died in police custody without his family being aware of his crime and how he died. And it is also curious that police special squads do not seem to have any specific offices: the family of the deceased was asked to come to Ogun, then Lagos State, but they never saw him. While it may sometimes be expedient for the police to be discreet about their operations and to carry out surreptitious investigations, nothing justifies any secrecy after the arrest of suspects. But the entire episode of the arrest, investigation and torture of the deceased was shrouded in secrecy until his ultimate death.

Not surprisingly, the police later came up with an account of the incident which apparently justifies the alleged torturing of a suspect to death. They made an allusion to his being an armed robber when he is no longer alive to defend himself or controvert the suspicious narrative. But even at that, who gave the police the power to declare anyone an armed robber,and then kill him? Which court of law pronounced the deceased guilty of armed robbery? Or in which court was he prosecuted and sentenced to death? The truth is that even if citizen Bolarinwa were to be a confirmed armed robber, the power that the police exercised in summarily torturing him to death does not derive from any legal or legitimate source.

This saddening incident is yet another instance of the murky ways of the police and other security agencies in the country. While many citizens are not alien to the uncivilised treatment meted out to Olaoluwa, they are worried that the police and other security agencies in the country have continued to tread this dangerous and loathsome path despite strident and incessant calls on them to make amends. And their obstinacy is not unrelated to the impunity that has often attended their disgraceful conduct: they have often got away with gross violations of citizens’ rights. At other times, the worst they got was a slap on the wrist. Certainly, the IGP has to do something drastic and remarkable to curb his officers’ penchant for arbitrariness in the handling of suspects. It is time the force relied more on intelligence and the use of technology than brutal force to extract needed information from suspects.

We enjoin the police authorities to conduct a painstaking inquiry into this case to unravel the truth about the death of Citizen Olaoluwa Bolarinwa and ensure that all those who have a hand in it are appropriately punished to serve as a deterrent to other misguided officers. The rules of engagement in the police force, as in other security agencies,are unambiguous: what has been lacking is the will to institute an effective and accountable supervisory system that rewards operatives and their supervisors for good or bad conduct in tandem with the extant laws.

The incumbent IGP must brace up to this challenge and device innovative means to rid the force of the gross indiscipline manifesting in diverse forms and stultifying its operations. Otherwise, he too will go the way of some of his predecessors who came, saw but failed to ‘conquer’ the decadence in one of the most critical institutions in democracy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

MONDAY LINES: America Has Trump; We Have Buhari

WHATEVER made Olubadan to have Adedibu/ We also have Omisore…(Oun t’ó m’Ólúbàdàn t’ó fi l’Ádédibú/ Àwa náa l’Ómísore)” This song was popular at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rallies in Osun State some years ago. The rhythm there is in the strong, no-nonsense characters of Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu and Otunba Iyiola… Read full story

Covid-19: Buhari May Ease Restrictions Today

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may authorise further easing of the lockdown imposed on the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 following his receipt, on Sunday, of recommendations from the Presidential Task Force on the pandemic… Read full story

Mariam Sanda Killed Her Husband, Police Insist •Asks Appeal Court to affirm her death sentence

The Police has prayed the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to uphold the death sentence on Mariam Sanda by an Abuja High Court for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello. In its brief of argument filed in response to the appeal filed by Sanda’s legal team led by Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN), the police submitted that the… Read full story

Return To Roundtable Or Face Consequences, FG Threatens Striking ASUU

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige says there will be consequences if the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) refuse government’s overture to return to the negotiating table. Ngige disclosed this on Sunday in a statement signed by his media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu, in Enugu… Read full story

You Must Belong To All Of Us, Dangiwa Counsels Buhari

The former military governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd) has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari against lopsided appointments, and called on him to “belong to all of us.” In an open letter to Buhari on Sunday, Dangiwa apparently responding to the claim of Buhari that he belongs to… Read full story

Lagos Begins Register-To-Open Initiative To Open State’s Economy

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, at the weekend disclosed that the commission is set to begin the Register-To-Open initiative of the state government, saying this was in line with the directives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration towards reopening of the state economy… Read full story

Rape, Murder Of Our Student Shocking, Says UNIBEN

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has expressed shock over the rape and subsequent murder of one of its students, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of Microbiology. Vera, 22 was reportedly killed on Wednesday, May, 27 by the Rapists who savagely hit her head with the canister of a big fire extinguisher at… Read full story

At 65, Customs Boss, Hameed Ali Takes New Wife

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) over the weekend got married to a new bride, Hajiya Zainab Abdullahi in a wedding ceremony devoid of fanfare because of the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Lopside Appointments In Federal Agencies

THE case against the Muhammadu Buhari administration has always rested on two distinct arguments. The first argument is that, for reasons that space will not permit, the administration has lacked the creativity, urgency and agility needed to accomplish great things in a country as complex and invariably tightly wound as… Read full story

Will Nigerians Pay More For Fuel As Crude Price Rallies?

Nigeria’s efforts at removing fuel subsidy since the advent of democratic rule since 1999 have been unsuccessful. Recent announcement by the government that fuel subsidy is gone forever now seems to be just a political statement due to the fact that the government failed to provide any pricing template for May 2020… Read full story

Choices That Determine Leaders’ Success

Most leadership failures are traceable to poor choices. Poor choices made by leaders result in bad decisions which lead to undesirable results. How strong, stable and successful a company gets is determined by how sound and profound its choices are. The prosperity or otherwise of a nation is an indication of the kind of choices… Read full story

Leadership Beyond The Storm

He had led his team from one victory to another even in the face of stiff competition from the corporate behemoth that seemed to monopolize the landscape. He was formerly in the employ of Saujamite Ltd as the Personal Assistant to the CEO. However, as he demonstrated leadership in a way that put him firmly… Read full story

Lynching Akinwumi Adesina

The culture of lynching and genocide is deeply embedded in the gestalt of American race relations. And this, despite the Civil Rights Act 1964. As late as the 1960s in the Jim Crow South, it was the norm for the Ku Klux Kan (KKK) to fish out a young African-American for allegedly staring at a white woman and to hang him on a tree… Read full story