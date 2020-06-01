Be more security conscious, CAN tells Churches 

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has charged churches to be more security conscious, and also ensure the security of their leaders.

CAN said this call became necessary following the recent kidnap of the Chairman, Nasarawa State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop Joseph Masin, who has been released.

CAN in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola, however, prayed that God would give the Nigerian leaders the courage to fight bandits in the country.

The statement reads: “I write to congratulate all of us in thanksgiving to Almighty God on the release of one of us, Bishop Joseph Masin, who was kidnapped in his house on Wednesday night the 27th May 2020.

“You will recall that the CAN Secretariat released a press statement demanding for his immediate release calling on all and sundry to facilitate this. I wish to appreciate all those who through their prayers and other efforts for the release on Saturday 30th May 2020 at the vigil of the Pentecost Sunday, the Holy Spirit has done it for us.

“I thank the family and Church members of Bishop Masin, for their faith in God. We thank and appreciate the Federal Government, the Nasarawa State Government, the Nigeria Police Force and the Media for their efforts and concerns. Above all, I thank the CAN President Rev. (Dr.) Samson ‘Supo Ayokunle for his unwavering role towards the prompt release.

“It is our prayers that God will be in the hearts of bandits all over the country and give courage to our leaders to fight in order to put an end to this menace.

“I call on churches in the country to be more security conscious and to ensure adequate security of our Pastors and Leaders, in order to prevent a reoccurrence.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE