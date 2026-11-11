Bobrisky to TBoss: You have no authority to dictate how men dress

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has criticised former Big Brother Naija housemate TBoss over her comments on men wearing feminine outfits, saying she has no authority to dictate how other adults dress or express themselves.
Bobrisky’s reaction followed TBoss’s criticism of men who wore feminine outfits at the recent GTCO Fashion Weekend, where she complained that “we’re slowly losing our men.”
In a post on Instagram, Bobrisky said he respected TBoss but considered her comments unnecessary, arguing that every adult should be free to make personal choices without being judged or controlled by others.
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“You are neither their parent nor their guardian, and you have absolutely no authority to dictate how another adult should dress, express themselves, or present themselves to society,” he wrote.
He further accused TBoss of being excessively concerned about the personal decisions of other adults, stressing that people were not obligated to conform to her standards.
“There is a significant difference between expressing an opinion and attempting to impose your personal standards on others. Not everyone is obligated to conform to your expectations or subscribe to your definition of what is acceptable,” Bobrisky added.
He concluded by urging her to focus on her own life and allow others to make their personal choices.
“Live your life, allow others to live theirs.”
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