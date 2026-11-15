Why people still call me O’Money 12 years after leaving as Osun Finance Commissioner —Adewale Bolorunduro

Dr Adewale Bolorunduro is a former Commissioner for Finance in Osun State and current President of Ilesa Grammar School Old Students Association. In this interview, he speaks with Tunde Adeleke on his life story, experience in the Rauf Aregbesola administration and plans to put the school on a higher pedestal.

You recently celebrated your diamond birthday. How fulfilling is 60 for you?

At 60, I can say, to the glory of God, that life has been very fulfilling. I have passed through the crucible of life in my career, public service, politics and personal life. I have experienced challenges, disappointments and triumphs, and every experience has helped shape the person I am today. I have seen it all, and I have reached a point where experience has made me less fearful of life’s challenges and more appreciative of its blessings. I am grateful to God for bringing me this far. I look forward to another good, solid 60 years in sound health, continued positive contributions to my family, community, country and humanity. I am fulfilled, grateful for the past, and hopeful about the future.

If you were granted divine power to change something about your life, what would your priority area be?

I would probably be less trusting and more discerning. I joined Arthur Andersen and Co., now KPMG Professional Services, before the age of 25, when I was still impressionable. Its culture of thinking straight and talking straight shaped me deeply. Looking back, I would retain my honesty and straightforwardness, but I will be more cautious about trusting people. I have learnt that trust is important, but it should be guided by discernment and verification—as President Ronald Reagan popularised the expression, “Trust, but verify.”

You grew up with your paternal grandmother in Ilesa. Would it be correct to describe her as the most dominant influence on your upbringing?

Absolutely! My paternal grandmother, Abigail Olayinka, was probably the most influential person in shaping my values. She had strong royal roots in the family of the Elere, the traditional ruler of Ere-Ijesa. Her family background was connected to the Owa Odundun family of Iloro, Ilesa, and the descendants of Owa Alowolodu I and II. Her own grandfather was Owa Alowolodu II, making her a woman of considerable standing and influence within the Owa Odundun family. She had four sons, but sadly, only my father survived. She left Ere-Ijesa for Ilesa to raise him when he was barely one or one and a half years old. As her first grandson, I received exceptional love and attention from her. She indulged me and spoiled me silly, but she was also a woman of strong convictions who insisted on fairness, justice and truth. Watching her resolve family disputes undoubtedly influenced my own values.

My grandmother also gave me a deep spiritual heritage. She came from a family with strong traditional religious roots but converted to Christianity during the revival associated with Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola. Through her, I came in close contact with some of the early men of God in the Christ Apostolic Church. Prophet Babajide, the second General Evangelist of the Church after Ayo Babalola, knew me personally. My grandmother visited him, and he also visited our home.

I remember when Pastor Timothy Obadare came to Ilesa for a revival and had nowhere to stay. My grandmother offered him our new family house near the stadium. Eventually, we moved into the boys’ quarters to give him access to the house and bring him closer to the revival and prayer-ground. That was the kind of woman she was: her faith was expressed through practical acts of sacrifice and generosity.

I grew up around these men of God, received prayers, and had hands laid on me at a young age. Given this spiritual heritage, I can say, in a spiritual sense, that I am a son of the Prophet! That heritage has remained an important part of my life.

What made my grandmother particularly remarkable was that she combined deep spirituality with affection and freedom. She encouraged my love of football and music, protected me from my father’s strictness, yet somehow ensured that I took my education seriously. My father was an accountant and lived in Lagos with my mother, who was also a willing ‘conspirator’ with my grandmother in indulging me!

Ultimately, the three greatest gifts my grandmother gave me were faith in God, love for people and a strong sense of fairness and justice. Looking back, I can see how profoundly she shaped the person I have become.

Stories suggest you were tough and a bit stubborn as a child. Can you share some memories of your teenage years in Ilesa?

Stubborn? No, I wouldn’t agree with that! I had a grandmother who indulged me so much that virtually everything I wanted, I got. She lived until I was an undergraduate, so I couldn’t really have been stubborn with her! I would rather describe myself as a bit rascally. I attended Ilesa Grammar School, and in my early years, Forms One to Three, I was not exactly a bookworm. I played football, occasionally skipped classes and got into some trouble with my classmates. But as I progressed into the higher classes, I became a much more serious student, and my education did not suffer.

My grandmother herself was a remarkable woman: resolute in confronting problems and exceptionally courageous. Even among her male cousins and brothers in the Owa Odundun family house, she would chest out, stand her ground and pull everybody together to resolve issues. She was a strong advocate of fairness, justice and truth, and growing up around her undoubtedly influenced my own character.

Even with my grandmother, it was never really a case of stubbornness. If she asked me to do something and I didn’t want to do it immediately, I would explain my reasons, and she would explain hers. Somehow, we always reached an understanding, and everybody was happy.

So, I was probably rascally, but stubborn? No! I think I was simply a boy who knew how to negotiate his way through life.

Take us through your academic journey, which culminated in your doctorate in Management Science, despite graduating with a First Class degree in Engineering from OAU?

My academic and career journey has taken an interesting trajectory, but I believe God knows why things unfolded the way they did. I was a top student at Ilesa Grammar School and proceeded to the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). I was not exactly a straightjacket bookworm; I had my moments of ‘September rush’, and I attended fellowship without being an overzealous brother! I was also among those who supported the change of the university’s name in honour of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who later became something of a political avatar for me.

Nevertheless, I graduated with a First Class degree in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, emerging as the best student in the Faculty of Technology. To the best of my knowledge, I was the first graduate from my department to achieve that distinction, and the record stood for more than 30 years. I remain grateful to God for that achievement.

After my national service with Mobil Producing, I realised that conventional engineering practice in Nigeria was not quite where my passion lay. I wanted greater room to take initiative. I therefore joined Arthur Andersen and Co. in audit and business advisory. That training shaped my analytical thinking and approach to problem-solving and subsequently opened the door to banking.

My engineering background naturally drew me towards finance, particularly large, complex transactions. Before the age of 40, I had risen to the position of General Manager in banking. Along the way, I went abroad for further studies, earning an MBA and an MSc, and subsequently a PhD in Management Science. I also gained experience with an investment banking group in Canada before returning to Nigeria and rejoining Zenith Bank.

I was never particularly drawn to conventional trade finance or financing the importation of commodities. My passion was project finance and corporate finance. I gravitated towards upstream oil and gas, telecommunications, roads, infrastructure and power sectors in which it was essential to understand the underlying project and its engineering; its construction, operational and financial risks and how those risks were allocated; as well as its revenue model and commercial viability.

I headed the telecommunications group that financed major operators, including Econet and MTN, in their early days. My engineering background gave me an advantage: I could understand the technical systems these businesses were building, how those systems generated revenue and how they created value for customers and shareholders.

Whether I was financing upstream oil and gas, telecommunications or infrastructure, I was most excited by complex, big-ticket transactions that required both technical and financial judgement.

That combination eventually found expression in public service. When I became Osun State Commissioner for Finance, Economic Planning and Budget, I led the state’s first bond issuance to raise funds from the capital market. It was essentially corporate finance applied to public-sector development.

So, in retrospect, I did not abandon engineering; I took engineering into finance. My academic and professional journey converged around project finance, corporate finance and structured finance. That is where my training, interests and experience have found their fullest expression.

You spent many years in the banking sector before serving as commissioner. These are two very different environments. What stories can you tell us about the boardroom and nocturnal politicking?

I would not necessarily describe myself as a politician. I am a product of a political process. I have never had the privilege of contesting an election, and before becoming Commissioner for Finance, I spent close to three decades in my comfort zone – the organised private sector – particularly financial services, including advisory services, consulting and banking.

Yes, we worked late into the night at KPMG and in banking, but there is a fundamental difference between the private sector and politics. In the private sector, you can reach an agreement at midnight and expect it to remain valid the following morning. In politics, you can conclude a meeting at 2:00 a.m., only for everything to change by 6:00 a.m.

It becomes even more interesting when you are the Commissioner for Finance. People prevail on you to release money to buy a car, a bus or a tractor. You approve the money for a tractor that is supposedly going to an Ilesa farm. You return the next morning and the tractor has somehow found its way to Kogi State!

Those are two different animals entirely! The private sector operates largely on agreements, systems and accountability, while politics involves competing interests, shifting priorities and constant negotiation. Having spent almost three decades in the private sector, I have had to adapt to the realities of public service. As a product of the political process, I am learning to manage it.

You have been out of government for close to 12 years, yet your nickname, O’Money, remains popular across Osun State. How did you acquire it?

Honestly, I am still trying to understand all the reasons the name has stuck with me for so long. I served under Governor Rauf Aregbesola in his first term, when he had an ambitious vision to build Osun within four years, despite the state being near the bottom in federal revenue allocation. We had to be innovative and creative to finance the administration’s many projects.

On one occasion, someone asked the governor how he was funding all these projects, and his response was, “My Commissioner is O’Money!” The letter ‘O’ was very much part of the administration’s branding, with many programmes carrying the Osun-inspired prefix. Somehow, the name O’Money caught on. Perhaps it also reflected my background as a banker, my financial-sector network and my specialisation in project finance. Interestingly, Alhaja Sherifat Aregbesola, the First Lady at the time, preferred to call me O’Finance, a name I rather liked because it better describes what I actually do.

But here I am, almost 12 years out of government, and people still call me O’Money. I believe the name has taken on a life of its own. Maybe, O’Money is the nickname, but finance is the profession.

You are reportedly the youngest person ever to lead Ilesa Grammar School Old Students Association (ILEGSOSA) nationally, an association with distinguished members such as Pastor Adeboye, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Alfa Belgore, and Professor Isaac Adewole. How are you coping with the responsibility of leading such accomplished Nigerians?

First, I consider myself privileged to be the national president of ILEGSOSA, the association of old students of Ilesa Grammar School, a premier institution with a history spanning over 90 years. For me, it is not just a position; it is a responsibility and an opportunity to serve. Ilesa Grammar School was the first public school I attended, and it played a tremendous role in shaping my character and my ‘Omoluwabi’ values. My family also has a long association with the school. My father’s eldest brother enrolled there in 1942, and my eldest sister, Sade Bolorunduro, and my cousin, Femi Bolorunduro, also attended the school. I am therefore a second or third generation member of my family to pass through this great institution. I have always felt a strong obligation to give back.

Even before becoming Commissioner for Finance, I regularly participated in the school’s annual prize-giving ceremonies. In 2017, three years after leaving government, I joined the national executive when the call to help rescue and reposition the association was made. That journey has culminated in my becoming the national president. Although I may be the youngest person to occupy the position, I am also one of the longest-serving members of the executive, having been involved since 2017.

I was privileged to be inducted into the school’s Roll of Honour in 2014. When I reflect on the distinguished Nigerians who have passed through this institution, I recognise the responsibility that comes with leading its alumni association. They include Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God; Justice Salihu Modibbo Alfa Belgore, retired Chief Justice of Nigeria; Professor Isaac Folorunso Adewole, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan and erstwhile Minister of Health; Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN; Professor Sola Adeyeye, former senator; and many other distinguished Nigerians across different fields. Their achievements are a source of pride, but they also remind me of the high standards of service and commitment associated with our alma mater.

ILEGSOSA is a unique organisation. Its founder, the late Justice Kayode Eso, established a national structure that allows branches and graduating class sets to retain their independence while the national body coordinates their collective efforts. It is a federal and democratic structure, consistent with the school’s historical contributions to the rule of law, due process and democratic values.

My responsibility is to work with the branches and class sets, support their development and help them contribute meaningfully to the growth of the school. I see these distinguished old students, not simply as people to lead, but as accomplished colleagues whose experience, goodwill and commitment we must harness for the benefit of the association and the school.

Ilesa Grammar School has done so much for me that I can never give back enough. I was once among its best students, and the school has continued to recognise my association with it. Today, I pray that God grants me the strength, resources and wisdom to do even more for the institution that helped to make me who I am. My goal is to build a stronger, more sustainable association that supports the school, unites its old students and preserves its legacy for generations to come.