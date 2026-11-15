2027: ‘Bamayi’ is spiritual movement to remove Tinubu from power – Primate Ayodele

Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned President Tinubu about the growing chant of ‘Bamayi’, especially in northern Nigeria.

The cleric, in a statement by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, explained that the chant may appear ordinary, but it is a spiritual movement designed to remove Tinubu from power.

Primate Ayodele stated that the North does not trust Tinubu with power and that if the President visits the core North for his campaign, some unpleasant incidents will occur, reflecting the region’s grievances against his government.

“Tinubu must be careful about going to the North because they don’t want him. They don’t trust him with power, and they are not happy with the government. This has gone beyond the leaders because the masses are not interested in listening to their leaders; they just want a new government, and this is why the Bamayi chant is spreading rapidly in the North.”

“Bamayi may look like an ordinary chant, but it is a spiritual movement designed to remove Tinubu from power. He needs to take it seriously; otherwise, there will be a lot of issues for him at the election, even before election day.”

He explained that the ruling party is yet to understand what the movement is about and that it will extend to some governors, senators, and House of Representatives members.

He added that northerners are not ready for it and that the movement will have a significant impact.

“The ruling party hasn’t seen what this is all about, and it will extend to some state governors, senators, and House of Representatives members. It is a campaign to remove the ruling party, and the northerners are ready for this. Bamayi will do a lot because it is real. Tinubu should not take it for granted because it will send a lot of people away.”

However, the Primate explained that the spiritual movement has a source and that unless the President identifies that source, it will be difficult to stop the movement.

Primate Ayodele described Bamayi as the opposite of ‘Emilokan’.

“They must not joke with it but quickly adjust and do all that is needful. There will be so much rejection before the election and during the election. Some candidates may not even be allowed to vote because of this. Bamayi is the opposite of ‘Emilokan’. People will come out en masse to vote despite the fact that they want to disenfranchise some of them.”