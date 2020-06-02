NCDC confirms 241 new COVID-19 cases, total now 10,819

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 241 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the

The NCDC made the announcement on Tuesday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 2nd of June 2020, 241 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 10819 cases have been confirmed, 3239 cases have been discharged and 314 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 241 new cases are reported from 14 states; Lagos-142, Oyo-15, FCT-13, Kano-12, Edo-11, Delta-10, Kaduna -9, Rivers-9, Borno-8, Jigawa-4, Gombe-3, Plateau-3, Osun-1, Bauchi-1.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 5,277 4,352 858 67 Kano 970 639 286 45 FCT 687 465 202 20 Katsina 371 253 99 19 Edo 336 245 77 14 Oyo 317 212 98 7 Kaduna 297 114 175 8 Borno 296 95 175 26 Ogun 280 111 160 9 Jigawa 274 131 138 5 Rivers 248 159 73 16 Bauchi 241 11 222 8 Gombe 164 36 122 6 Sokoto 116 5 97 14 Kwara 111 73 37 1 Plateau 108 37 69 2 Delta 98 67 23 8 Nasarawa 80 58 19 3 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Yobe 52 21 24 7 Osun 46 7 35 4 Akwa Ibom 45 29 14 2 Adamawa 42 11 27 4 Ebonyi 40 32 8 0 Imo 39 25 14 0 Niger 33 23 9 1 Kebbi 33 0 29 4 Ondo 28 3 21 4 Bayelsa 21 11 8 2 Ekiti 20 2 16 2 Enugu 18 6 12 0 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Abia 15 8 7 0 Anambra 11 7 3 1 Benue 9 8 1 0 Kogi 2 2 0 0

