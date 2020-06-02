NCDC confirms 241 new COVID-19 cases, total now 10,819

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 241 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the
The NCDC made the announcement on Tuesday night via its Twitter handle.
“On the 2nd of June 2020, 241 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 10819 cases have been confirmed, 3239 cases have been discharged and 314 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 241 new cases are reported from 14 states; Lagos-142, Oyo-15, FCT-13, Kano-12, Edo-11, Delta-10, Kaduna -9, Rivers-9, Borno-8, Jigawa-4, Gombe-3, Plateau-3, Osun-1, Bauchi-1.”
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|5,277
|4,352
|858
|67
|Kano
|970
|639
|286
|45
|FCT
|687
|465
|202
|20
|Katsina
|371
|253
|99
|19
|Edo
|336
|245
|77
|14
|Oyo
|317
|212
|98
|7
|Kaduna
|297
|114
|175
|8
|Borno
|296
|95
|175
|26
|Ogun
|280
|111
|160
|9
|Jigawa
|274
|131
|138
|5
|Rivers
|248
|159
|73
|16
|Bauchi
|241
|11
|222
|8
|Gombe
|164
|36
|122
|6
|Sokoto
|116
|5
|97
|14
|Kwara
|111
|73
|37
|1
|Plateau
|108
|37
|69
|2
|Delta
|98
|67
|23
|8
|Nasarawa
|80
|58
|19
|3
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Yobe
|52
|21
|24
|7
|Osun
|46
|7
|35
|4
|Akwa Ibom
|45
|29
|14
|2
|Adamawa
|42
|11
|27
|4
|Ebonyi
|40
|32
|8
|0
|Imo
|39
|25
|14
|0
|Niger
|33
|23
|9
|1
|Kebbi
|33
|0
|29
|4
|Ondo
|28
|3
|21
|4
|Bayelsa
|21
|11
|8
|2
|Ekiti
|20
|2
|16
|2
|Enugu
|18
|6
|12
|0
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Abia
|15
|8
|7
|0
|Anambra
|11
|7
|3
|1
|Benue
|9
|8
|1
|0
|Kogi
|2
|2
|0
|0
241 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-142
Oyo-15
FCT-13
Kano-12
Edo-11
Delta-10
Kaduna -9
Rivers-9
Borno-8
Jigawa-4
Gombe-3
Plateau-3
Osun-1
Bauchi-1
10819 cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Discharged: 3239
Deaths: 314#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/VIRaG5lGiN
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 2, 2020
