‘You’re the disgrace’: Nigerian High Commission, South Africa trade blows over Fani-Kayode

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa and the South African Presidency have exchanged sharp words over allegations that the livestream of the presentation of credentials and speech by Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, was deliberately cut.

Fani-Kayode had earlier alleged that his introduction and speech were excluded from the livestream of the ceremony for presentation of Letters of Credence held at the South African Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Friday.

According to the Nigerian ambassador, the event was livestreamed by the South African Presidency, with all 15 ambassadors formally introduced and allowed to deliver speeches.

He, however, alleged that the Nigerian delegation was cut out of the livestream during his introduction and speech.

Responding to the allegation, Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, accused Fani-Kayode of misrepresenting the facts.

“Your Excellency, I deeply regret that I have to address you through a public platform. However, now that you have falsely referenced the President on a matter he has no involvement in, I’m duty bound to clarify your misrepresentation of facts,” Magwenya said.

The disagreement later escalated after Magwenya responded to the official X handle of the Nigerian Mission in South Africa, which had reiterated Fani-Kayode’s claim that President Ramaphosa intervened following his complaint.

“Even when it’s institutionalized a lie remains a lie. There was no such intervention from the President or the Presidency and there will never be. Read our constitution and laws and familiarize yourself with the SABC editorial code. Stop disgracing yourself and your country,” the President’s spokesperson wrote on X.

The Nigerian High Commission, in a strongly worded response, accused Magwenya of bringing South Africa into disrepute and escalating a matter it said should have been left for diplomats to resolve.

“You are the disgrace and no-one else. Outside of that your insolence and ignorance knows no bounds. You are bringing your nation into disrepute and willfully and purposely burning the bridge of peace and reconciliation. That is a matter of concern to us,” the Nigerian Mission said.

The Mission also accused Magwenya of making previous remarks against the Nigerian President and the Ghanaian President over concerns about Afrophobia and xenophobia in South Africa.

It said the South African Presidency spokesperson was wrong to describe Fani-Kayode as a liar shortly after he presented his letters of credence.

“You also claim that he has disgraced our country simply because he complained to your President about a slight which your media team subjected him and our nation to. Did you really expect him to simply stomach your ill manners and keep quiet? If so you have misunderstood the character and nature of the Nigerian. We cannot be easily cowed,” the Mission said.

The High Commission urged Magwenya to exercise restraint and allow diplomats to resolve the matter.

It also insisted that several people witnessed the incident at the accreditation ceremony and claimed to have a video recording of the proceedings.

“Thankfully your President had the decency and prescence of mind to put out the fire and direct you and your state broadcaster to do the right thing. He literally saved the day. To us this matter is closed but if you wish to escalate it you are welcome to do so and we are up to the task. A word is enough for the wise. Have a great day,” the Mission added.