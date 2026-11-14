2027: APC showcases united front, begins fresh mobilisation for Tinubu in Osun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has used a massive street rally in Osogbo to demonstrate its organisational strength and project an image of unity among its leaders and supporters ahead of the 2027 general election.

The rally, which attracted prominent party figures, political office holders, aspirants and supporters, also provided an opportunity for the party to renew its mobilisation drive for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Leading the party’s mobilisation campaign, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, was credited by party chieftain Olalekan Badmus with providing leadership for the APC’s activities in Osogbo.

The APC governorship candidate in the last election, Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji, described the turnout as evidence of the party’s grassroots presence, saying the rally was organised to sensitise residents and prepare them for the forthcoming elections.

He disclosed that the party was targeting two million votes for Tinubu, expressing confidence that the target could be achieved through sustained mobilisation.

Oyebamiji also extended an olive branch to members of the Accord Party, declaring that the APC was willing to work with them in pursuit of its political objectives.

Similarly, the Osun APC chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, dismissed suggestions of disunity within the party, insisting that its members remained united and committed to the party’s electoral aspirations.

Lawal said the rally was an indication of the determination of the APC leadership and its supporters to strengthen the party’s position in the state.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi, on his part, urged residents of Osun and other South-West states to support Tinubu, describing the forthcoming presidential election as an opportunity for the Yoruba people to support one of their own.

He argued that the number of people who turned out for the rally could translate into substantial electoral support for the President, adding that the APC was determined to mobilise its supporters across the state.

Also speaking, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi attributed the turnout to the support base he said the APC had established during the last governorship election.

Ogunbiyi recalled that the party secured 445,000 votes in the election, maintaining that the votes were voluntarily cast by supporters who had continued to identify with its political platform.

He said the party was working towards delivering two million votes for Tinubu and securing victory for its candidates seeking elective positions.

Meanwhile, party chieftain Olalekan Badmus said the rally had demonstrated the APC’s organisational strength in Osogbo under the leadership of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

Badmus said the presence of party leaders, aspirants, local government and ward chairmen at the event reflected the party’s mobilisation efforts ahead of the elections.

He also highlighted Federal Government projects and programmes, including the ongoing Osogbo-Iwo road construction, the proposed Ibokun-Osogbo road project and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), as initiatives through which the Tinubu administration was impacting residents.

He urged party members and supporters to take the message to their communities and encourage eligible voters to participate in the forthcoming elections.