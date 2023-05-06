I am a 25- year old spinster. My doctor recently confirmed through a scan that I have multiple small fibroids in my womb. This was why my Menstruation Period has been very irregular of late. My doctor offered me surgery but I am afraid of surgery. Kindly let me know if there are some drugs that can help me remove the fibroids

Sherifat (by SMS)

Although there are some claims of some drugs that can be used to remove fibroids, surgery through ‘myomectomy’ which is an operation to remove fibroids while preserving the uterus is still the best option for women who have fibroid and want to have children in the future. Myomectomy is very effective when done by competent hands in a well- equipped hospital.

