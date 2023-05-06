Grade A Customary Court, has adjourned the divorce suit brought before it by a woman, Sola Adesina, against her husband, Segun Adesina, who, she alleged, was a liar and full of pretext.

Sola entreated the court, if her prayer was answered, to grant her custody of their only child.

Segun pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him.

Sola said, “My lord, my husband has lost the honour and respect I have for him. He is a wolf in a sheep’s clothing.

“I took him to be a responsible person when we met. Though he was not financially buoyant, I was ready to go all the way with him, but he disappointed me with his dishonest acts.

“I made provision for our introduction ceremony after we met and dated for some months.

“I took a loan of N50,000 and I handed this over to him to meet the needs of our introduction ceremony.

“He paid my bride pride out of this, but it was returned to him.

“I began to see another side of my husband shortly after we started living together as a couple.

“Segun pretends to be an angel, but he is a devil in disguise.

“He frustrates me and makes my life miserable because he never ceases to find faults in all that I do.





“The most embarrassing of it all is his lying habit which presents him as an unreliable and non-trustworthy person before our friends and associates.

“My husband has brought a dent on our image, while I take everything he says these days with a pinch of salt.

“Segun’s irresponsible behaviour has obviously marred our relationship and I am not willing to go any further in it.

“I, therefore, implore the court to rule that we go our separate ways.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case till May 26.

