…as 59 bag First Class. VC announces reforms, infrastructure drive

Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State (AE-FUNAI), is set to graduate 8,649 students at its 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th combined convocation ceremonies, with 59 graduating with First Class honours.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Daniel Nwachukwu, disclosed this on Monday at a pre-convocation press conference held at the Vice-Chancellor’s Conference Room, ahead of the combined convocation scheduled for November 25 to 28, 2026.

Nwachukwu said the graduating students comprised four sets, namely the Classes of 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, adding that 1,867 students obtained Second Class Upper, 5,040 Second Class Lower, 1,675 Third Class and eight Pass degrees.

He further disclosed that 552 postgraduate students would receive various degrees, comprising 44 PhD, 348 Master’s and 160 Postgraduate Diploma recipients.

The Vice-Chancellor announced that three eminent Nigerians would be honoured with honorary doctorate degrees for their contributions to national development. They are Dr Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman, Dr ABC Orjiakor, pioneer Chairman, Seplat Energies Ltd; and Dr Olayiwola Francis Fatona, founder of Renaissance Energy.

According to him, Ndukwe would receive an honorary Doctor of Telecommunications Engineering, while Orjiakor and Fatona would be awarded honorary Doctor of Business Administration degrees.

The convocation lecture, titled “Who Will Build the Nigeria We Want? Character, Competence and Opportunities in a Difficult Economy,” would be delivered by Orjiakor.

Nwachukwu, who assumed office on February 11, 2026, as the university’s fourth substantive Vice-Chancellor, said his administration was committed to repositioning the institution for academic and intellectual excellence.

“In the last 10 months, we have hit the ground running. We have consolidated the gains of the past, while also making some sweeping changes geared towards repositioning the university,” he said.

He said the university had introduced democratic governance in its faculties and College of Medical Sciences, decentralised administration to faculties, and granted semi-autonomous status to the College of Medical Sciences.

He also announced the establishment of 14 new programmes across five faculties, saying the initiative was aimed at meeting contemporary academic and professional demands.

The new programmes include Hotel Management and Tourism, Zoology, Environmental Biology, Plant Science and Biotechnology, Urban and Regional Planning, Estate Management, Surveying and Geoinformatics, Quantity Surveying, Physiotherapy, Optometry, Medical Radiography, Marketing, Social Work, and Library and Information Science.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university had also expanded access to tertiary education through affiliations with Marist Polytechnic, Enugu; AE-FUTHA College of Nursing, Abakaliki; Royal College of Nursing, Ezzangbo; Mater Misericordia College, Afikpo; and CSMT School of Biblical Studies, Abakaliki, while partnering with Shandong University, Jianzhu, China, on staff and student exchange programmes.

On infrastructure, Nwachukwu disclosed that about 150 solar streetlights had been installed from the main gate to the Senate Building and the College of Medical Sciences, with another 200 procured for installation across the campus.

He also said the university had renovated the University Staff School, the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, the Conference Room and the Senate Chambers, among other facilities.

He further announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AG-Zara for new student hostels, alongside pledges by Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi for a N250 million Faculty of Law auditorium, Hon. Iduma Igariwey for a major building project, and Hon. Chinedu Ogah for a Computer-Based Test Centre. A Renewed Hope Hostel is also under construction.

The Vice-Chancellor said the institution was exploring private-sector investment in a water-processing plant and an electric-vehicle campus transportation scheme, while partnerships with INNOSON Motors and Zobis Wires and Cables had been established to promote research, internships and technology transfer.

He added that the university had secured TETFund support for the renovation of auditoriums in the Faculties of Physical and Biological Sciences, which was over 80 per cent completed, while plans were underway to revisit the abandoned Central Administrative Building and the main library.

He also acknowledged the contributions of his wife, Dr Nkiru Nwachukwu, to campus beautification, noting that she had supported the planting of more than 40 varieties of trees across strategic locations.

“I assumed office as the 4th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University on February 11, 2026 with the vision of making AE-FUNAI a hub of academic and intellectual excellence,” he said.