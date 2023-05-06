I recently went for a medical examination and I was informed that my Prostate Serum Antigen (PSA) is high. I want to know if this means that I have cancer. I am especially worried because my father died of Prostate Cancer.

Ado (by SMS)

You don’t need to panic if your PSA is elevated. Many men who have an elevated PSA don’t have cancer, and only 25 percent of prostate biopsies find cancer, according to the National Institutes of Health. Having said this, it will be advisable to follow up your high PSA level with a physical check -up (Rectal Examination) as well as an ultrasound examination.

