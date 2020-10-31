A crawling sensation on my body

For the past few months, I have been having some strange sensations all over my body. Thinking that it was due to the toning skin cream I was using, I stopped using the cream but up till now, no relief. A friend of mine said that it is a symptom of blood cancer. Some said it is an infection. Doctor, are there ailments that are associated with this symptom? If there are, please list them for me so that I will know and also tell me the remedy. And if it is spiritual, let me know. I need a quick reply.

Bashir (by E mail)

ANSWER

A crawling sensation in the body has many causes which are broadly divided into medical and psychological. The medical causes include certain worm infestations which are peculiar to people who live in endemic areas for this kind of worms such as the one that causes river blindness. People on certain regular medications including some types of contraceptives can also have these symptoms. It can equally occur in some cases of Diabetes or nerve pains. The use of certain medicated soaps, creams and even polluted bath water also have been mentioned as possible causes. This is why you were asked to stop using the toning cream. As for psychological causes, it has been established that people who worry a lot or are depressed sometimes have this crawling sensation. As you can see from the above, the possibilities for your complaint are many. You will therefore need to do a proper check on yourself to know which of the factors may be causing your own problem. You may also need to consult a doctor where necessary.

