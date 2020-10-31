How can I enlarge my organ?

I am a guy of 19. During my years of puberty and maturity, I did not experience any enlargement in my penis. Although I have semen. My penis is as small as a kid’s own. This is not hereditary although my mother used to tell me that it has always been small. I used some enlargement drugs but these didn’t work. I am getting worried in case I am abnormal and would not be able to procreate. Please help me.

Bright (by SMS)

As previously explained in this column, the ability to have sex or procreate does not depend on the size of one’s penis. This issue of abnormality does not come in since people have different natural endowments. Just as we have ladies with different sizes of breasts, so we also have men with different sizes of penis. I will therefore advise you to stop looking for a solution to what is not a problem. No, your penis will not grow with time. My advice is for you to stop worrying about your size and rather concentrate on forming good relationship with members of the opposite sex and with time you will discover that you are a real man.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 623 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Six Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 623 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country has recorded in six months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 623 new cases reported between October 18 and 24 is a reduction from the 1,143 recorded the previous week.

Ondo schools resume Monday, November 2

BREAKING: LG Chairman Abducted In Oyo

Kidnappers, on Sunday night, abducted the chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke.

Ondo schools resume Monday, November 2

BREAKING: Hoodlums Loot NYSC Camp In Abuja

Hoodlums in their numbers have invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa Abuja looting properties belonging to the camp.

NCDC confirms 170 cases

Looting: Osun Begins House-To-House Search Thursday To Fish Out Perpetrators

As the 72- hour amnesty given by the Osun State government to looters in the state to return all looted properties in their custody expires today, the state government has expressed its intention to commence a house-to-house search on Thursday to fish out the deviants among them.

NCDC confirms 170 cases