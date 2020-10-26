COVID-19: Nigeria recorded 623 new infections last week, lowest in six months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 623 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country has recorded in six months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 623 new cases reported between October 18 and 24 is a reduction from the 1,143 recorded the previous week.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded a weekly figure below 800 was the 641 cases recorded between April 19 and April 25.

Last week marked the 43rd week since the beginning of the pandemic in Nigeria in February.

The country has tested 607,435 samples out of which 61,930 cases have been confirmed, a total of 57,285 patients have been discharged after treatment, representing over 92 per cent of all cases since Nigeria recorded her index case in February; and currently, there are only 3,516 patients in various isolation centres across the country while 1,129 deaths were recorded

Data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that 31,251 tests were conducted last week.

The Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19 pandemic (PTF) noted that Nigeria is winning the war given the reduction in the number of confirmed cases.

The chairman, Boss Mustapha, explained: “Indications are that Nigeria appears to be winning the war against COVID-19.

“The PTF has however adopted an approach of cautious optimism and shall encourage Nigerians to do the same in view of the observed level of risk perception, scepticism, and general non-compliance with the NPIs.”

Fewer deaths, recoveries

Tribune Online analysis showed that the COVID-19 death rate reduced last week. Six persons died from COVID-19 complications, according to the data provided by the NCDC.

Eight persons died from the virus previous week (October 11 – 17) while two deaths were recorded in the penultimate week (October 4 – 10).

Also, 724 people recovered and were discharged last week; this shows a reduction when compared to the 4,850 persons of the previous week.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 133 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,440.

On Monday, 118 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 61,558.

On Tuesday, 72 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 61,630.

On Wednesday, 37 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 138 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 77 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 48 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,930.

See the breakdown of the 61,930 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 20,807 cases, followed by FCT – 5,961, Plateau – 3,594, Oyo – 3,423, Rivers – 2,770, Edo – 2,648, Kaduna – 2,611, Ogun – 1,995, Delta – 1,812, Kano – 1,741, Ondo – 1,662, Enugu – 1,314, Kwara – 1,067, Ebonyi – 1,049, Katsina – 948, Osun – 922, Abia – 898, Gombe – 883, Borno – 745, Bauchi – 710, Imo – 614, Benue – 486, Nasarawa – 478, Bayelsa – 403, Ekiti – 329, Jigawa – 325, Akwa Ibom – 295, Anambra – 277, Niger – 274, Adamawa – 257, Sokoto – 164, Taraba – 122, Kebbi – 93, Cross River – 87, Yobe – 82, Zamfara – 79, Kogi – 5.

