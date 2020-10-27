BREAKING: Hoodlums loot NYSC camp in Abuja
Hoodlums in their numbers have invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa Abuja looting properties belonging to the camp.
An eye witness, Precious Ayuba confirmed this incident to Tribune Online via a phone call. As at the time this report was being filed, the looting was still ongoing.
According to the source, the hoodlums got wind that COVID-19 palliatives were stored in the NYSC camp, but reaching there, they could not find any food item.
Disappointed by what they saw, the hoodlums started looting foams, chairs tables, television and other properties they could behold.
Recall that in Abuja alone, about 3 locations where COVID-19 palliatives were stored have been looted with NYSC camp being the latest.
Hoodlums have been on the loose across the country, looting COVID-19 palliatives storage houses.
