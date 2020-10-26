BREAKING: LG chairman abducted in Oyo

Kidnappers, on Sunday night, abducted the chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke.

Tribune Online gathered that the council chairman was abducted alongside his driver along Okeho-Ado Awaye Road.

It was further learnt that the council chairman was heading for Ibadan for a meeting today (Monday) with the state governor when the incident occurred.

Vigilance group members in the area are already combing the forest around the scene of the abduction in order to secure the release of the chairman and his driver.

Meanwhile, news filtered into town on Monday morning that the abductors had contacted the family of the victims and demanded N200 million ransom.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

LG chairman abducted in Oyo

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

LG chairman abducted in Oyo

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.

LG chairman abducted in Oyo

Unknown gunmen kill former ATBU Director of works, ran away with his Honda Accord car

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the murder of Engineer Hassan Sabo Jama’are, Former Director of Works, ATBU, Bauchi by unknown gunmen barely 24 hours after two people were killed in the same manner.

LG chairman abducted in Oyo