BREAKING: LG chairman abducted in Oyo

By Adewale Oshodi
Kidnappers, on Sunday night, abducted the chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke.

Tribune Online gathered that the council chairman was abducted alongside his driver along Okeho-Ado Awaye Road.

It was further learnt that the council chairman was heading for Ibadan for a meeting today (Monday) with the state governor when the incident occurred.

Vigilance group members in the area are already combing the forest around the scene of the abduction in order to secure the release of the chairman and his driver.

Meanwhile, news filtered into town on Monday morning that the abductors had contacted the family of the victims and demanded N200 million ransom.

LG chairman abducted in Oyo

LG chairman abducted in Oyo

LG chairman abducted in Oyo

