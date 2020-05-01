WurID set to release EP ‘Afrosoul’

Popular Nigerian singer-songwriter, Sodiq Onifade a.k.a WurlD has announced his forthcoming EP entitled “Afrosoul” will be released on May 15, 2020.

The EP “Afro-Soul” will feature tracks such as “Ghost Town” and “Love Nobody”, in addition to unreleased tracks “National Anthem (Growing Wings)”, “Story”, “Can’t Come Outside” and many more.

WurlD is one of Nigeria’s fastest rising stars who began his career writing for notable artistes such as B.o.B., Trinidad James, Akon, Mario, and many more.

A strong performance to the song Ghost Town was originally debuted on a global platform, COLORS Studios, following his release of the hit single “love Nobody”

COLOURS showcases exceptional talent from all around the globe, focused on promoting “the most distinctive new artists and original sounds. It’s no surprise that WurlD was selected to showcase.

In 2016, WurlD collaborated with Shizzi & Walshy Fire of Major Lazer to deliver the Afro-pop hit “Show You Off” but released his Love Is Contagious EP in 2019.

WurlD also co-wrote the hit song “Blow My Mind” by Davido featuring Chris Brown and also released the critically acclaimed collaborative project ‘ILGWT’ (I Love Girls with Trobul) with award-winning Nigerian producer Sarz.

WurID has been praised by several media outlets such as Vice, OKayAfrica, E!, and MTV for his unique style and eclectic sound.

INEC May Resume Next Week

On plans to resume, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said a decision might be taken next Thursday on the plan for the resumption of its staff in line with advisory and protocols outlined by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on combating COVID-19 on the gradual easing of lockdown from next Monday… Read full story

Despite COVID-19, We’ll Celebrate May Day, Says Labour

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, the Nigeria Labour Movement said it would celebrate the 2020 Workers’ day though without the usual fanfare. The Organised Labour said the celebration would be marked through a zoom meeting… Read full story

COVID-19: Osun Govt Extends Lockdown By Three Days • Introduces 6:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew from Monday

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday night, extended the lockdown order in the state by another three days. The lockdown, which was supposed to end today, will now terminate on Sunday midnight. According to Oyetola, the three days extension was to avoid escalating community transmission… Read full story

The National Inter-State Lockdown

THE 36 state governors unanimously agreed after a virtual meeting on Wednesday, April 22, to the implementation of a national inter-state lockdown over a period of two weeks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The governors reached this decision after available evidence showed that community transmission of the virus… Read full story

Ganduje Tasked To Adopt War-Time Strategies To Check Increasing Deaths In Kano

Kano State governor, Dr Abduallai Umar Ganduje, has been charged to adopt war-time strategies among other measures to check the increasing deaths of residents in the state over the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. A group, the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), made the call in an open letter to the governor… Read full story

Soldier Killed, Policeman Injured During Fight Over Curfew Compliance In Delta

A soldier has been killed by a policeman attached to the Eagle Net Police formation in Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State. The incident, described as a bloody clash between soldiers and policemen which occurred on Thursday morning, also left a policeman shot in the belly… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE