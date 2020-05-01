May Day: NUJ salutes media professionals, demands for release of journalist in A/Ibom

The Nigeria Union Of Journalists (NUJ) on Friday felicitated workers especially media workers on the celebration of May Day.

In a statement issued by Chris Isiguzo, the National President of the union, the NUJ expressed appreciation to journalists for their doggedness, professionalism and dedication.

The statement reads: “The day is set aside all over the world, Nigeria inclusive, to celebrate and appreciate workers for their tenacity and contributions to the development of economies.

“This year’s celebration is low keyed due to the rampaging coronavirus pandemic.

“The NUJ specially appreciates Nigerian journalists for their doggedness, professionalism, diligence and dedication to their professional calling despite the peculiar occupational hazards they face in the line of duty.

“The union therefore calls on media workers as they go about their duties covering the coronavirus issues, to be careful and take all precautionary measures as prescribed by WHO and the NCDC.

“We also use this occasion to once again call on governments at all levels to come to the aid of the Media workers who work round the clock in information dissemination.

“Media workers are also on the frontline in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, hence the need for comprehensive insurance, palliatives, safety kits and very importantly hazard allowance.

“The union also calls for the unconditional release of Kufre Carter, sports presenter with XL 106.9 FM in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Carter who was reportedly detained by the DSS over a leaked telephone conversation he had with a medical doctor on the method deployed by the Akwa Ibom state government in handling the spread of coronavirus in the state had been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Uyo presided over by Magistrate Winifred M. Umohandy on a three-count charge bordering on defamation of character.

“NUJ also uses the opportunity of this celebration to request debtor media companies to do the needful by clearing several months arrears of salaries owed their workers.

“Once again, NUJ urges its members not to be dissuaded by these challenges but continue to keep hope alive.”