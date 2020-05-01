Four relatives of coronavirus patient test positive in Bayelsa

Four relatives of the index case of coronavirus in Bayelsa State have tested positive to the virus and are currently being quarantined at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDTH).

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Inodu Nathaniel, they were among the confirmed cases released by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night.

Confirming the status on Friday in Yenagoa during a press conference, Dr. Inodu said the four cases were among seven samples sent to the Irrua Reference Laboratory for test, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to five in state.

He pointed out that the four cases have been evacuated to the NDUTH Isolation Centre, where they will be managed and monitored according to Covid-19 protocol.

Dr. Inodu further revealed that other samples including that of the health worker who provided direct clinical care to the index case at the Government House Clinic have tested negative to the virus.