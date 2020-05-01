Four relatives of coronavirus patient test positive in Bayelsa

Latest News
By Ebiowei Lawal-Yenagoa
milder COVID-19, CBD , COVID-19, coronavirus cases rise, Coronavirus, COVID-19 death, CBD, Delta, coronavirus. COVID-19,

Four relatives of the index case of coronavirus in Bayelsa State have tested positive to the virus and are currently being quarantined at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDTH).

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Inodu Nathaniel, they were among the confirmed cases released by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night.

Confirming the status on Friday in Yenagoa during a press conference, Dr. Inodu said the four cases were among seven samples sent to the Irrua Reference Laboratory for test, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to five in state.

He pointed out that the four cases have been evacuated to the NDUTH Isolation Centre, where they will be managed and monitored according to Covid-19 protocol.

Dr. Inodu further revealed that other samples including that of the health worker who provided direct clinical care to the index case at the Government House Clinic have tested negative to the virus.

CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING

You might also like
Latest News

May Day: Osun workers, pensioners are suffering over unpaid N60bn salary arrears ―…

Latest News

Nigeria on pathway to economic bankruptcy, Labour raises alarm

Latest News

VIDEO: I paid my brother Justin £75,000 no to disclose his gay status, says John…

Latest News

May Day: NUJ salutes media professionals, demands for release of journalist in A/Ibom

Comments