Soldier killed, policeman injured during fight over curfew compliance in Delta

A soldier has been killed by a policeman attached to the Eagle Net Police formation in Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident, described as a bloody clash between soldiers and policemen which occurred on Thursday morning, also left a policeman shot in the belly.

The policemen were reportedly on patrol to enforce the dusk-to-dawn curfew of the Federal Government when they clashed with the soldiers at their unit in Bomadi.

Trouble started at about 12:15 a.m. on Thursday when the policemen attached to the Eagle Net Operation went to enforce the curfew at a spot along the popular NDDC road in Bomadi, close to the military unit where people were said to be unwinding.

Reports said the police team was resisted by the soldiers who insisted that those having fun near their unit to continue.

Tribune Online gathered that during the argument between both parties, a soldier shot one of the policemen in the belly and in retaliation, a policeman shot the soldier dead at close range.

The policeman, identified as Sergeant Chukwudi Osuali, who was shot, but alive, is said to be receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of the General Hospital, Ughelli.

Reacting to the incident, the Commander, Sector 1, Operation Delta Safe, Colonel Habib Manu, assured that there would be no reprisals by the soldiers on the incident, adding that the Army High Command would commence further investigations into the matter.

Col. Manu, while addressing his men in Bomadi, urged the soldiers to go about their duties even as the authorities launch a full scale investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Mr Muhammed Inuwa, could not respond to a text message sent to his mobile line to confirm the incident as he was said to be away from the state.