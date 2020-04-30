Despite COVID-19, we’ll celebrate May Day, says Labour

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, the Nigeria Labour Movement said it would celebrate the 2020 Workers’ day though without the usual fanfare.

The Organised Labour said the celebration would be marked through a zoom meeting.

President of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Quadri Olaleye, said though the COVID-19 pandemic presents a serious challenge to the May Day celebration, the Organised Labour will use the platform provided by technology to hold a zoom meeting, which would have in attendance the major labour leaders in the country and top government official like the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

Those to address the meeting are the President of TUC, the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the ILO Country Director, and leadership of the unions at state levels.

The NLC president, Ayuba Wabba said the May Day is a day to remember in whatever circumstances; saying that “it is significant coming at the epoch of the global fight against the novel coronavirus disease.

“The contribution of frontline workers especially healthcare workers has become the only buffer between deaths in thousands and deaths in millions. Every day, our healthcare workers courageously dare the stare of death in selfless service to rescue the lives of others.

“On a day like this, we salute the uncommon love, faith, courage, and sacrifice by frontline workers who have given more than what the call of duty demands to give hope to humanity,” he said.

