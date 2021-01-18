Why we are repositioning —Marketing Edge

Group Chief Executive Officer, MEDIA EDGE, Mr John Ajayi has explained that the ongoing repositioning drive at the agency is aimed at preparing it for contemporary business realities and the challenges ahead.

The full brand support services firm had, recently, announced the fortification of its operations with the engagement of seasoned and accomplished professionals in all aspects of its businesses.

It also repositioned and strengthened its brand identity with the creation of a brand new logo and colour designs, signifying a major transformation and renewal of the brand with a view to achieving its mission and vision while also re-enforcing its brand purpose and essence.

Top on the list of new high profile personnel that has joined the new board of the company is Mr. Dotun Adebowale, an accomplished experiential marketing specialist, as an Executive Director with over sight functions on experiential marketing and brands support services.

The agency also engaged Dr. Tamuno Kiri, a seasoned and registered advertising and marketing intellectual, as its Strategy and Business Development Director with over-sight functions on the creative process and special projects.

The latest appointments would also see Dr Kiri joined by Mr Clement Omemu, a former CEO of Rosabel, as the arrow-head of the agency’s creative business.

Other appointments made by the agency include those of Mrs Mojisola Matesun , a registered advertsing as an Account Director; Miss Oyindamola Are, an experienced Brand Development Manager, as Project Manager and others.

Ajayi stated that the agency was being robustly fortified to offer a 360 degree Integrated Marketing Communications services.

“In this age and times, nobody talks about core competence alone when new market reality and imperatives require multiple competencies,” he added.

